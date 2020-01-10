Loading...

Can you believe it was six years ago since True Detective season 1? That groundbreaking HBO anthology has since influenced dozens of ambitious shows, and yet it has never received proper follow-up. The next two seasons left the mystique of the first, which could not help but disappoint viewers hoping for several seasons of a very well-crafted supernatural anthology of crimes. It seems that HBO agrees, and instead of waiting for Nic Pizzolatto to return to the supernatural source, they decided to develop a new project in the same way. That show is The Outsider, which scratches that very specific itch of ‘detectives who use traditional police methods to investigate a supernatural case.

The Outsider is the product of two brilliant writers who try something different. The source material is a 2018 novel by Stephen King, where the legendary novelist used the detective genre he had experimented with in the Bill Hodges trilogy (adapted in the Mr. Mercedes series) and injected a dose of his signature with supernatural horror. And the TV adaptation was produced by the executive and written primarily by Richard Price, one of America’s greatest crime novelists (view the extraordinary Lush Life) and screenwriters. Price has detective stories inside and out, but this is his first time doing something with a horror element, unless you think The Night Of is about the horror of Rikers Island.

The Outsider begins with the discovery of the horribly mutilated body of an 11-year-old boy in the Georgia forest. The case was picked up by Det. Ralph Anderson (Ben Mendelsohn), who mourns the recent loss of his own son. All the evidence – eyewitness accounts, video footage, etc. – points to Terry Maitland (Jason Bateman), a righteous family man, high school teacher and Little League coach who learned to knock Anderson’s own son. But there is also conflicting and equally credible video evidence that Maitland places 60 miles away from the city when the murder occurred. Anderson is stunned and calls in the help of Holly Gibney (Cynthia Erivo), a neuro-typical private investigator who also appeared in the Bill Hodges trilogy (she is played by Justine Lupe on Mr. Mercedes). Gibney is brilliant, and she knows or knows everything, except why she is the way she is, making her more open to the creepy and inexplicable than the official Anderson, and she begins to suspect that there are supernatural elements in the game. And at the corners of the story there is a hooded figure with a blurry face, who is always there when something bad happens.

It is satisfying to see “you have chocolate in my peanut butter” in a way, to see a traditional detective story that is slowly turning into a paranormal investigation. Anderson is a grounded police archetype and Mendelsohn plays him as if he is playing a crime drama, not a paranormal thriller. Gibney is brilliant, but she is not clairvoyant, as she would be if this were a traditional Stephen King story. You look at the side of the cop and the side of the horror that is getting closer together. And it is definitely a slow combustion; there is a lot of moody brooding and stubborn research during the six episodes that are sent to critics and who can try the patience of viewers who want an energetic plot.

The Outsider is largely a success, with great performances from Mendelsohn and Erivo and a support stable of HBO repertoire players such as Bill Camp and Julianne Nicholson, but it has a few shortcomings that prevent True Detective from reaching season 1 heights. The characters of Anderson and Gibney feel lost in adaptation, as if you must have read the books to really understand why they are the way they are. There are depths that are compressed to fit on TV, but that are still being used in a way that does not work fully. And it lacks the visual flair of True Detective. Jason Bateman, who directs the first two episodes, creates a creepy atmosphere, but he has no fantasy of Cary Fukunaga. The appearance of the show could have gained more inspiration from supernatural horror than it did.

In recent years there have been quite a few adaptations from Stephen King and The Outsider is different from all. It is fascinating to see his familiar themes (sadness) and tropics (people controlled by a malevolent force) reflected in the gloomy tones of an HBO drama. It is worthwhile to view that alone.

TV Guide rating: 3.5 / 5

The Outsider will premiere with two back-to-back episodes on Sunday, February 9 from 9 / 8c on HBO.

(Disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.)

