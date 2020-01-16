Avenue 5, the new sci-fi workplace comedy from HBO on a spaceship, stems from the brilliant spirit of Armando Iannucci, who also created the network’s Emmy-winning comedy Veep and the beloved British comedy The Thick of It. In anticipation of Sunday’s premiere, Iannucci joined cast members Hugh Laurie, Josh Gad, Zach Woods, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Rebecca Front, Lenora Crichlow, Suzy Nakamura, and Ethan Phillips during the Television Critics Association’s Winter Press Tour to present the show. view, which follows the passengers and crew of the titular space cruise ship after it has been knocked off course.

Although Avenue 5 is not inherently about politics or the current political climate, it has its origins in the current state of the world. “I knew that after doing Veep … I didn’t want to do another political show, but actually I wanted certain, not even themes, but a kind of emotion that is now around us, an atmosphere of uncertainty and unpredictability and anger and fear and a sense of ominous doom about the climate and then nobody really does anything about it, “Iannucci explained. “I just wanted to use that, but I also love scifi and so … I thought it would not be good to put this in a sort of pressure cooker in the room?”

Thinking of the overall look and feel of the show, which usually takes place on the ship, but spends a little time on Earth at Mission Control, Iannucci emphasized that because the show was not set that far in our own future, he didn’t want to that it looked too technologically advanced or didn’t like something from a much more difficult sci-fi series.

“It’s only about 30 or 40 years in the future. I deliberately didn’t want to be futuristic. If you think about how life was 40 years ago, in 1980, it wasn’t radically different. I mean, all buildings are the same “The cars are about the same. The only innovation was the wifi and the fact that we are staring at our phone. So I didn’t want to become mega-futuristic with lots of gadgets and robots,” he said. “I wanted to focus on the human element beneath it, so I think the only major progress has been that we can fly farther into space and hopefully come back. I tried to keep it as though we had a huge set, so intimately possible, because the comedy is there in the small private moments. “

Speaking of those smaller, more personal moments, Iannucci also noted that halfway through the season there is a turning point in which the series goes beyond the comic chaos of men and women stranded in space.

“Something happens that you realize that this ship is a kind of metaphor … (the show) that can go either way with regard to the themes we want to look at,” he said. “We have reached that point in (Episode 6) where it is more than just the journey and people stranded in space. You then come into a situation where people have to question their entire existence. You know, if you asking people who have the skills to come forward, you get a lot of people wondering, “Well, I work in a bank. Is that a skill that is useful to these people?” … It gives people the chance to really redefine themselves and try out a new personality. ”

Avenue 5 will premiere on Sunday, January 19 at 10 / 9c at HBO.

