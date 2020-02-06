TV Guide – The masked singer’s lama is your grandmother’s favorite host – Entertainment – Austin 360

After last week’s shocking revelation that none other than Weezy F Baby, also known as Lil Wayne, was the mask of The Masked Singer, this cheesy celebration of kookiness has increased his street credit by a thousand and proved that it really is that celeb life. Producers have piped and puffed a lot about how big stars are screaming to come up, so the rapster who gave us one of the most memorable quotes of the 2000s – who can forget “I’m a gangster, Miss Katie”! – is a game of putting a robot head above its dreads in the name of pleasure, perhaps we are faced with some really amazing surprises. Dolly Parton? Ben Affleck? Blue ivy? Logic and reason no longer apply in this reverse reality, where the only thing we know for sure is that none of them are Jason Biggs, who was guest hosting. Lama was unmasked and enjoyed a beloved understanding.

Lama

Wow! After slaughtering “She Bangs” last week, it was anything but certain Llama is not a professional singer. Although it is clear, nobody pays him to sing, when he plays against Tom Jones “It’s Not Unusual” he sounded pretty fantastic. He is absolutely a performer.

Directions for week 2: he played the accordion on stage for a large audience – a hint that he could be a very big comedian. He said he had to think often. There was a hint about yoga, and when asked what his superlative would be in the 2020 Class, he said he was probably voted to fire cannons, whatever that means!

Directions for week 1: we saw him in a radio station, 23.3 The Wool; a bull on the wall; a Buddha statue; and two playing cards that indicate the ace of spades; an album titled Songs of Seattle; and a Jay-Z imitation who said he might be a comedian.

The guesses: the name of Johnny Knoxville came up again. Ken Jeong introduced Joel McHale – which would make sense if he hadn’t been a judge in the show, so no. Jenny McCarthy, savior of Masked Singer, said Zach Galifianakis. Nicole Scherzinger said Woody Harrelson or Matthew McConaughey.

The Masked Singer “data-image-credit =” Fox “data-image-alt-text =” The Masked Singer “data-image-credit-url =” “data-image-target-url =” “data-image- title = “The Masked Singer” data-image-filename = “020520-masked-singer-llama.jpg” data-image-date-created = “2020/02/06” data-image-crop = “” data-image -crop-gravity = “” data-image-aspect-ratio = “” data-image-height = “1380” data-image-width = “2070” data-image-do-not-crop = “” data-image -do-not-resize = “” data-image-watermark = “” data-lightbox = “”>

Miss Monster

Miss Monster sang “Fancy” by Bobbie Gentry, and listen – by now everyone should know that this is the legendary Chaka Khan, so it’s just a matter of time before we get under that fur and confirm what everyone else on Twitter is already has guessed. Ken said, “I feel like I’m in the presence of an icon,” and boy, you better say that!

Directions for week 2: There was a nod to Titanic, with Miss Monster drawing Season 1 Monster at rest, as in an art class. We saw a chess piece from a queen. She said she is capable of anything and full of love. She said she would most likely be in the presence of a queen if she were asked what her superlative would be, and that makes no sense, but whatever. The directions are really harder this season!

Directions for week 1: She said she had started shyly and it wasn’t long before she was misunderstood. We saw her with hair spray and lipstick and we saw her at a box with number 10.

The Guesses: Jenny said Mary Wilson of the Supremes. Jason said Priscilla Presley and Ken Jeong had the courage to say Celine Dion. Ken does not know his divas, and it is disturbing.

*

The white tiger

White Tiger likes some hits from the 90s! Last week he did “Ice Ice Baby” from Vanilla Ice, and with Marky Mark and the “Good Vibrations” from the Funky Bunch this week, White Tiger confirmed that he is a bro’s bro who is hard at the club, bro. He also danced, but hopefully you looked away during that part because it hurt the eyes. Anyway, he looks a lot like Rob Gronkowski.

Directions for week 2: He was in a library again. We saw a poster of a cow on skis. He turned on a tree box and said that dancing helps him heal his body. He opened what looked like a piata, and feathers and confetti came out. He said he literally went to the mat for a friend.

Directions for week 1: it is long! His clue pack showed how pads were placed on his body like a football player, and he said he has been pursuing perfection all his life. We saw a trophy for clam chucking. Read a sign Masked singer try-outs 5/3 male; another had presidents and said, “Four scores and seven years ago.” The whole package took place at a secondary school and we saw Tiger in the library.

The guesses: Robin Thicke used his diploma in football studies to make a compelling reason for this, namely Rob Gronkowski or Charles Haley, but the first is clearly more logical. Someone else said it was Hulk Hogan.

Discover your new favorite program: watch this now!

Kangaroo

Oh, kangaroo. Amy Winehouse sat up in her grave and covered her ghost ears when she heard this version of “You know I’m not good”, but it’s fine. Kangaroo feels good again, and that is all that matters.

Directions for week 2: She thought it was scary to be in the spotlight again. We saw a number of beauty products, including nail polish, and she played basketball against a number of men who all had number 23. She said she had a little one. She said she was probably on a list with Seal and Mike Tyson.

Directions for week 1: She said she was a survivor, that she recently lost someone and had to bounce back. We saw her in a desert-like environment with a sign with the text ‘Outback’. She is in the spotlight for the wrong reasons. We saw a gramophone.

The guesses: WNBA player Candace Parker and Tatiana Ali were named, and Ken said Gabrielle Union, which is not terrible but certainly wrong, wrong, wrong!

The Masked Singer “data-image-credit =” Fox “data-image-alt-text =” The Masked Singer “data-image-credit-url =” “data-image-target-url =” “data-image- title = “The Masked Singer” data-image-filename = “020520-masked-singer.jpg” data-image-date-created = “2020/02/06” data-image-crop = “” data-image-crop -gravity = “” data-image-aspect-ratio = “” data-image-height = “1380” data-image-width = “2070” data-image-do-not-crop = “” data-image-do -not-resize = “” data-image-watermark = “” data-lightbox = “”>

The turtle

The best singer of the competition so far, Turtle did “Say You Won’t Go” from James Arthur. I didn’t pay to watch this, but it was so good that I felt I should, so I made a donation to the Turtle Foundation. (Okay, I almost did that.) But the point is, Turtle is a great singer.

Directions for week 2: he dropped a tray of food and set the fire alarm in the cafeteria, saying he wanted to rebel against expectations. He wrote “Don’t Ever Rave at School” on a blackboard and said he will sing what he wants before he picks up his inflatable guitar. He said he probably hunted loot … like a pirate?

Directions for week 1: We saw him on a job, fighting boys with rabbit ears. He was holding a surfboard and said he always did it “step by step”. Then we saw him at a grill, making hamburgers. He said he wants to make a big splash.

The Guesses: Ken said AJ McLean. Robin said Billy Joe Armstrong and Nicole said Zac Efron, but probably only because she likes hot boys.

Eventually Lama had to gallop home and he was revealed as Drew Carey!

The Masked Singer will be broadcast on Wednesday 8 / 7c.

Other links from TVGuide.com The Masked SingerJamie FoxxRobin ThickeJenny McCarthyNicole ScherzingerKen JeongNick CannonLil Wayne