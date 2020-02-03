TV guide – The masked singer starts season 3 with a great rap star – Entertainment – Austin 360

If it feels like it was just two weeks ago that Wayne Brady won the The Masked Singer Season 2 trophy with his incredible singing and dancing, you’re not completely gone – Season 2 ended just before Christmas, which was barely more than a month back. Fox, clearly not someone to waste anything good, brought The Masked Singer back to America immediately after the second most important holiday in America – no, not Groundhog Day, but The Super Bowl.

The Masked Singer promised to become bigger and more powerful this season and it was no joke; mega star Jamie Foxx was a guest, and monsters of iconic American monuments such as Mount Rushmore, the White House and Times Square were stamped and masked in the opening.

Is The Masked Singer now a full institution? I think at the end of the season we will know when the masked artists deliver the state of the union and in the lead role in films with Meryl Streep. For now, here’s what happened at the premiere, when Group A started season 3 and Robot got the package.

The white tiger

It’s probably unnecessary to talk about how great The Masked Singer costumes look like, but man, this Tiger looks bad, like a character from a video game that has been brought to life. He sang “Ice Ice Baby” from Vanilla Ice – or at least he tried. Whoever this is has no professional singing background, as evidenced by this cat that sounds light and flat. He did his best with dancing, but that wasn’t great either. Maybe it’s an athlete?

Hints: He is tall! His clue pack showed how pads were placed on his body, such as a footballer or wrestler, and he said he was after perfection all his life. We saw a trophy for clam chucking. Read a sign Masked singer try-outs 5/3 male; another had presidents and said, “Four scores and seven years ago.” The whole package took place at a secondary school and we saw Tiger in the library.

The Guesses: Ken Jeong wisely noted the clue clue by guessing that Tiger was from New England, and linked that clue to John Cena, who is from Massachusetts. Jamie Foxx thought it was Rob Gronkowski – not a bad guess because he has now become a reality star and comes from a family of athletes whose parents made them study hard too. Meanwhile, Nicole Scherzinger stopped long enough with Tiger and Jamie long enough to assume that it was Jason Momoa.

The turtle

Whoa! Turtle can be saaang! Even Jamie Foxx raged when Seal’s Turtle sang “Kiss From a Rose” and rightly so – Turtle had a soul and riffed during the show to let us know he wasn’t an amateur. “That’s the boy band there!” Said Jamie Foxx, and he may be right.

The clues: we saw him on a job, fighting boys with rabbit ears. He was holding a surfboard and said he always did it “step by step”. Then we saw him making hamburgers on a grill. He said he wants to make a big slash.

The Guesses: Boy banders Joey McIntyre and Donnie Wahlberg were pushed up as potential players, just like Zac Efron because Nicole.

Lama

Llama looked like a goofy tourist with a camera around his neck and looked and sounded like he was just in this competition to have a good time, and he said so in his designation package. Lama sang “She Bangs” from Ricky Martin and couldn’t hold a note if it was in a backpack, but hey, we’re all here for fun and games, right?

The directions: we saw him in a radio station, 23.3 The Wool. We saw an image of a bull on the wall, a statue of a Buddha and two playing cards that indicate the ace of spades. We saw an album with the title songs from Seattle. During his speech to the judges, he did a Jay-Z imitation to indicate that he could be a comedian.

The guesses: nobody really had a clue who this could be, but the names of Howard Stern, Joel McHale and David Spade all came to the fore.

Miss Monster

Miss Monster sang “Something to Talk” from Bonnie Raitt and left no doubt that she was the second she opened … This is Chaka Khan!

The clues: Even in high school, she said she started shyly and it wasn’t long before she was misunderstood. We saw her with hair spray and lipstick and we saw her at a box with number 10.

The guesses: Ken said it was Dolly Parton. Jenny McCarthy said Mary J. Blige and Nicole said Dionne Warwick. However, none of these is right … this is the one and only Chaka Khan!

Robot

Um, is this Lil Wayne?! Robot sounded just like the rapper while he sang Lenny Kravitz’s “Are You Gonna Go My Way”. He doesn’t sing so well, but looked like he was having a good time there.

The instructions: the Robot package took place in a laboratory. We saw Pt on an antique table and a mini skateboard bumped into a fire truck. He said that he had limited his potential, but that he had had a fair share of fame in certain circles. We saw a joystick. He said he could tilt the scales.

The guess: Jenny advised Johnny Knoxville, Jamie advised Steve-O and Nicole thought it could be Floyd Mayweather.

Kangaroo

Singing Robyn’s “Dancing on My Own”, Kangaroo astonished the audience and jury members; she may seem crazy in that costume, but she’s a great artist, and she knows it.

The clues: she said she was a survivor and that she recently lost someone and had to bounce back. We saw her in a desert-like environment with a sign with the text ‘Outback’. She said she had been in the spotlight for the wrong reasons. We saw a gramophone.

The guesses: Kelly Rowland, Iggy Azalea and Jordin Sparks.

Eventually the Robot went its own way and when the mask came off, it turned out to be Lil Wayne!

The Masked Singer will be broadcast on Wednesday 8 / 7c.

