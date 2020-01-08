Loading...

You may have to play along to find out who is hiding under those crazy costumes on The Masked SingerSeason 3, but the first famous guest star has just been announced. Fox announced Tuesday that Beat Shazam host Jamie Foxx will participate in the panel member for season 3 of The Masked Singer on Sunday, February 2 after Super Bowl LIV. Foxx participates in host Nick Cannon and recurring panel members Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke for the new round of board games, as Group A, one of three groups of six in line for the season, starts the first leg of the match.

The second episode of The Masked Singer then returns to its normal time slot on Wednesday, February 5 for the second of three consecutive episodes dedicated to scaling back group A. Group B and C then come before the last nine masked participants of all three groups come together to fight it out for the Golden Mask Trophy.

Season 3 costumes include the Robot, the Frog, the Banana, the Mouse, Miss Monster and the Lama. And if you are ready to put together your evidence board, Fox has revealed some important details about the latest batch of participants; among them, the 18 participants in Season 3 of The Masked Singer have no less than 69 Grammy, 88 gold records, 11 Super Bowl performances, three stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, hundreds of tattoos and one title in the Guinness Book of World Records.

The Masked Singer season 3 will premiere on Sunday, February 2 at 10:30 / 9: 30c before moving to its regular time slot on Wednesday, February 5 at 8 / 7c.

Jame Foxx, Beat Shazam “data-image-credit =” Jesse Giddings “data-image-alt-text =” Jame Foxx, Beat Shazam “data-image-credit-url =” “data-image-target-url =” “data-image-title =” Jame Foxx, Beat Shazam ‹” data-image-filename = “200107-beat-shazam-jamie-foxx.jpg” data-image-date-created = “2020/01/07” data -image-crop = “” data-image-crop-gravity = “” data-image-aspect-ratio = “” data-image-height = “1380” data-image-width = “2070” data-image-do -not-crop = “” data-image-do-not-resize = “” data-image-watermark = “” data-lightbox = “”>

(Disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.)

Other links from TVGuide.com The Masked Singer Jamie Foxx