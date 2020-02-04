TV Guide – The Mandalorian spin-offs may come to Disney Plus, Bob Iger teases – Entertainment – Austin 360

TV Guide

Tuesday

February 4, 2020 at 4:19 PM

The Mandalorian is perhaps just the start of its own expanded Star Wars universe on Disney +. On a call to investors Tuesday, Disney CEO Bob Iger revealed that after the premiere of The Mandalorian Season 2 in October 2020, the company circles plans to produce more Mandalorian content.

Iger teased that Disney ‘more (The Mandalorian) infused with more characters and takes characters in their own direction, in terms of series’, indicating that the story of Mando and the Child (aka Baby Yoda) can produce some spin -offs as the series continues.

Iger also confirmed that after the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, which ended the Skywalker saga on the big screen, “the priority for Star Wars is short-term television for Disney +.” Together with The Mandalorian, the Lucas film arm from Disney also produces a Cassian Andor series, starring Diego Luna as the eponymous character from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, and an Obi-Wan Kenobi series with Ewan McGregor being role with the Star represents Wars prequel movies.

Discover your new favorite program: Watch This Now!

Mandalorian season 1 is now available for streaming on Disney +. Season 2 is expected to arrive at Disney + in October 2020.

Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian “data-image-credit =” Disney + “data-image-alt-text =” Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian “data-image-credit-url =” “data-image-target-url =” “data-image-title =” ‹Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian” data-image-filename = “191227-moff-gideon.jpg” data-image-date-created = “2019/12/27” data-image-crop = “” data-image-crop-gravity = “” data-image-aspect-ratio = “” data-image-height = “1380” data-image-width = “2070” data-image-do-not-crop = “” data-image-do-not-resize = “” data-image-watermark = “” data-lightbox = “”>

Other links from TVGuide.com The Mandalorian