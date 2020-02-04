TV Guide – The Mandalorian Season 2: Release Date, spoilers and more – Entertainment – Austin 360

The Disney + series The Mandalorian ended its exciting first season of eight episodes with many great revelations, including: Mando’s (Pedro Pascal) real name (Din Djarin), his face – yes, our fearless hero was exposed after being seriously injured ! – and it was also confirmed that he was saved as a child by blue armored Mandalorians after the death of his parents. He was raised as one of them and thus accepted the Mandalorian credo.

In “Chapter 8”, directed by Taika Waititi, Din took on the dangerous and formidable Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) and his army of stormtroopers with the help of Cara Dune (Gina Carano), Greef Carga (Carl Weathers), the assassin turned Nurse-droid IG-11 (Waititi), and especially The Child, known to fans like Baby Yoda, who came through with a powerful assist when Din and the team needed him the most.

By the end of the episode, Din and Baby Yoda were apparently safe and on their way to new adventures. It was an exciting end to a somewhat swinging first season, but we are already camping for season 2. Here is everything we know so far.

It comes in October 2020. Disney + renewed the live-action Star Wars series before the first season even premiered – maker Jon Favreau revealed months before the November premiere that he was already writing Season 2 – but on December 27 When the season final fell from season 1, Favreau revealed on Twitter that we should wait until the following fall to see what happens next. The message also came with a look at a creature’s model, the green-skinned, pig-like Gamorrean, which appeared in Return of the Jedi and which will probably play a role in season 2.

Season 2 of #TheMandalorian next fall 2020 pic.twitter.com/8VQYLDMQ0V

– Jon Favreau (@ Jon_Favreau) December 27, 2019

Bob Iger, however, announced in February 2020 a call from an investor that The Mandalorian would actually be back in October 2020, making fans wait less than a year for new episodes. The Mandalorian season 2 joins the packed Autumn 2020 line-up of Disney + TV shows, along with Marvel’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and WandaVision.

It will focus on Baby Yoda and where it comes from. Halfway through the final, The Armorer (Emily Swallow) revealed to Din (or should we still call him Mando?) That he should take on the role of father figure for Baby Yoda and train him, just as he was trained by the Mandalorians who found him all those years ago, until he finds the kind of cute little guy or he grows up. At the end of the episode, Din refused Greef Carga’s offer to become a member of the Bounty Hunters’ Guild again and revealed that he was going to try to find out where Baby Yoda is coming from, thereby starting a season that will hopefully shed some light On a species we know very little about it so far.

Moff Gideon is coming back. Although Din thought he destroyed Gideon when his TIE hunter crashed, it turned out at the end of the episode that he had really survived. And that’s not all, he owns a black sword light sword, known as the Darksaber, that was built by Tare Vizsla, a Mandalorian and Jedi. It is unclear how he got the Darksaber, but hopefully we will discover it in season 2.

The new season is already filming. In November 2019, Favreau posted a photo on Instagram from the set of the new season. Unfortunately, the photo titled “Greetings from the set of #TheMandalorian season 2” reveals nothing but a well-known helmet, but it’s a start!

Greetings from the set of #TheMandalorian season 2

The Mandalorian season 2 returns to Disney + in October 2020.

