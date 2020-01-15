(Warning: the following contains spoilers for the midseason premiere of This Is Us, “Light and Shadows.” Read at your own risk!)

This Is Us’midseason premiere brought all the feelings into an emotional episode that dug more into Rebecca’s disease (Mandy Moore) before ending up with a breathtaking cliffhanger with a stranger holding a gun in Randall’s (Sterling K. Brown) kitchen.

After the fall finale saw Rebecca accept that she had memory problems, the premiere went with Randall on a hunt for a neurologist who could diagnose her condition before she flew through the country to accompany her on her first doctor’s visit. The public knew from a flash-forward that Rebecca’s memory was deteriorating and will continue to do so as the current timeline approaches the 40th anniversary of the Big 3, but the mid-season premiere confirmed that she had cognitive problems and the realization that Rebecca would begin to losing her abilities were a difficult moment for both Randall and Miguel (Jon Huertas), the latter experiencing a particularly powerful moment when he admitted to Randall that he had seen the signs of Rebecca’s decline, but was in denial because it was too painful for the truth. Now that you don’t run away from it, Miguel becomes her primary caretaker.

Rebecca’s diagnosis unfolded in the course of the episode and was intertwined with flashbacks until Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) first reached Rebecca. After Rebecca’s father told him he wasn’t good enough for his daughter, Jack tried to put an end to Rebecca, but when she heard the truth about what her father said, she initiated her own big romantic gesture and explained her love for Jack in the middle of his mechanic shop. They shared a magic kiss, surrounded by the sparks from the tools of the other mechanics, who looked like fireworks. “I love you Rebecca Malone,” Jack said at the moment. “Never forget it.” Then the scene changed to present-day Rebecca when she realized that she would soon forget everything. There are not enough tissues in the world for that heartache.

However, viewers hardly had time to regain their calm before This Is Us set up an emotional series of episodes. Randall returned to Philadelphia and kissed Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) goodnight before he went down for a glass of water. When he arrived on the ground floor, he came face to face with a strange man holding a gun. This is clearly the event that will kick off what maker Dan Fogelman called the “intense” storyline of Randall the rest of the season. It also led to a major relapse in how he deals with his fear. To be honest, we are not prepared for what This Is Us has in store.

This Is Us is broadcast on Tuesday at 9 / 8c on NBC.

