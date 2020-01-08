Loading...

TV Guide

Tuesday

January 7, 2020 at 12:00

It’s easy to get inspired by the strength of the competitors on the American Ninja Warrior, but the kids on the American Ninja Warrior Junior take this to a whole different level. In this exclusive trailer for season 2 of the Universal Kids reality show, you can see a new group of young athletes between the ages of nine and 14 trying their hand on the track against the reigning champions and some fan-favorite competitors of season 1.

Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila will return as hosts alongside Paralympic gold medalist Victoria Arlen. Season 2 also welcomes all-star mentors from American Ninja Warrior Najee Richardson, Barclay Stockett, Jessie Graff, Grant McCartney, Drew Drechsel and Meagan Martin.

Discover your new favorite program: Watch This Now!

The American Ninja Warrior Junior also introduces new obstacles this season, the Shrinking and Floating Steps, the Little Dipper, Spider Walls, Double Tilt Ladders, Crazy Cliffhanger, the Block Run, Flying Squirrel, Wingnuts and Skyhooks. As if that wasn’t exciting enough, season 2 will include a turn in which there will be four wildcard races in each of the three age categories, with the fastest two Ninjas eliminated from the previous qualifications still having a chance to reach the quarter final.

American Ninja Warrior Junior premieres Saturday 22 February at 7 / 6c at Universal Kids.

(Disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.)

American Ninja Warrior Junior “data-image-credit =” Eddy Chen / Universal Kids “data-image-alt-text =” American Ninja Warrior Junior “data-image-credit-url =” “data-image-target-url = “” data-image-title = “American Ninja Warrior Junior” data-image-filename = “anwj-news.jpg” data-image-date-created = “2020/01/06” data-image-crop = “” data-image-crop-gravity = “” data-image-aspect-ratio = “” data-image-height = “1380” data-image-width = “2070” data-image-do-not-crop = “” data-image-do-not-resize = “” data-image-watermark = “” data-lightbox = “”>

Other links from TVGuide.com American Ninja Warrior JuniorAmerican Ninja Warrior Matt IsemanAkbar GbajabiamilaVictoria ArlenBarclay StockettDrew DrechselMegan MartinNajee Richardson