TV guide – The High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Musical Musical 2 is not what we expected – Entertainment – Austin 360

5 February 2020 at 10 a.m.

The High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 2 musical has been announced and it is certainly not what you expected. No, the real East High drama department does not tackle High School Muscial 2 as their next production; they go a bit more classic Disney with Beauty and the Beast.

Don’t worry, there is still a chance that we will see EJ (Matt Cornett) stomping through the corridors in his own rendition of “Bet On It”, as Season 2 of HSMTMTS will include songs from Beauty, HSM 1 and 2 and original numbers. What does this mean? It means more heart-warming musical performances by these ridiculously talented children, and we can’t wait! You can view the cast with the eponymous song of the musical in the above clip.

Of course, casting the spring musical remains a huge mystery, because Nini (Olivia Rodrigo) had the opportunity to go to her dream school at the end of season 1. She may no longer be at East High to play, let alone shine like Belle. That means that Gina (Sofia Wylie) could stand up as Belle (although we have to admit that she would make an excellent Gaston), especially since showrunner Tim Federle confirmed that she would be back for season 2. But who plays Beast? Or Lumière? Mrs. Potts?! It can be anyone. But the only thing we know is that Federle wants to start the season with a big musical song – and we can’t wait to see it.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series returns at the end of the 2020 season with season 2 on Disney +.

