The most recent season of The Handmaid’s Tale left June (Elisabeth Moss) a bit weak, but it doesn’t sound like we’re getting the answers about what’s coming a while. Waiting for The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4 can take even longer than for all previous seasons.

During the Television Critics Association’s winter press trip, executive producer Warren Littlefield told a small group of reporters that season 4 would not fall in the spring or summer as in the past, given the later start date for production in this season. “We will start with the launch of key photography on March 2, and we will continue in the fall,” Littlefield said.

A longer wait is never fun, but fans will be happy to hear that it is not the intention to make season 4 the last for the series.

“We have not planned that season 4 will be the end, but we are also looking at the book of the will of Margaret (Atwood) and know that that story will cost us 15 years in the future,” Littlefield said. “We don’t see it ending in (season 4), and I can honestly say we don’t have a definitive result. But I think we want to keep the bar high, and it would not be a bad thing to make the public want more and and then we could ideally transfer to De Testamenten. “

Whether it’s a completely new series or just a continuation of The Handmaid’s Tale, Littlefield is less certain about that potential future.

“Well, if you read the book, the book is in line with what we did. And so Handmaid’s would end and you would jump into Testaments 15 years later,” Littlefield speculated. “So I think they are linked, no doubt, they are linked, but … I think we want to embrace the shift where we go to that world, and it’s 15 years later. I think that could be real interesting in how much has changed. How different is it? I think that is part of the book’s huge intrigue. “

The Handmaid’s Tale Seasons 1-3 now stream on Hulu.

(Disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.)

