If you have ever seen Jeopardy! and wondered why certain participants pick or buzz their clues from the center of the board when they clearly do not know the answer, you are certainly not the only one. However, according to the most successful participants of the series of all time, a strategy is underway.

At ABC’s Television Critics Association winter press tour presentation on Wednesday, Jeopardy! Greatest Of All Time Tournament’s trio of now-famous champions, Ken Jennings, Brad Rutter and James Holzhauer, tried to shed some light on the reasoning behind some of the participant’s frustrating choices.

“The center of the board is where the daily doubles are,” said Rutter, when asked why he and others start there when choosing their directions.

“We apologize to viewers with OCD,” Jennings added. “We understand, but we are there to win.”

When it comes to buzzing when participants don’t really know the answer, it sounds like there is a “go for it” mentality at work.

“You can’t sneak in until the clue is done reading, but there are times, especially with these difficult word-spelling categories that you might have seen in yesterday’s triple rhyme game, you don’t have time to figure it all out,” said Holzhauer. “You can get one or two pieces and you think,” Okay, maybe I can get the rest in the five seconds I have. Make your best chance. “

“There is certainly something strange that the brain can do, where you look at a multitude of words while you hear the voice of Alex (Trebek) and you say,” Somewhere in me, I have this fact. ” And then you press the button, and Alex looks at you with that look. And you think, “Oh, shoot! I have five seconds to get this out. “Sometimes you do that, and as you saw last night, sometimes not,” Holzhauer continued.

All three participants in the panel later agreed that one of the most underrated skills of Jeopardy! winners is the ability to perfectly time their buzz in that millisecond that Trebek completes and reveals the clue and the moment your competition buzzes first. We wonder if they have practice buzzers at home to train this coveted skill?

Jeopardy: The Greatest of all time takes place on Wednesday 8 January at 8 / 7c on ABC.

(Disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.)

