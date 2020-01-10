Loading...

(Warning: the following includes spoilers for season 4, episode 10 of The Good Place, “You’ve Changed, Man.” Read at your own risk!)

Sweet Timothy Olyphant – The Good Place really did it. The NBC sitcom gets everything out of the closet as the end approaches, which in this case means rewriting the whole life after life and satisfying the thirst of the judge (Maya Rudolph) for the star of Justified. (“That’s about 50 liters in a 10-gallon hat.”)

The mid-season premiere of The Good Place instructs Chidi (William Jackson Harper) to design an afterlife system that both good and bad places can agree on, while the judge judges Janet (D’Arcy Carden). searches for the clicker that disappears all of humanity. In return, Chidi only asks for warm pretzels, a copy of Judith Shklar’s “Putting Cruelty First” and Disco Janet’s roller skates. Remember that Chidi is cold now. His lesson prompts Michael (Ted Danson) and Eleanor (Kristen Bell) to come up with a possible alternative solution, which is basically the same as Eleanor initially proposed: medium-sized people must spend eternity in medium-sized places, such as Cincinnati. It’s not the most inspired idea, but they have a deadline, so they run with it. Extremely recognizable.

But when Shawn (Marc Evan Jackson) makes it clear that he intends to shoot everything they propose, Michael Eleanor, Chidi, Jason (Manny Jacinto) and Tahani (Jameela Jamil) challenge them to use their last 10 minutes to go to to swing down. If they lose, they might as well lose with a plan that they truly believe in. Chidi comes with a new hereafter system, which works as follows: it is the plot of The Good Place.

In short, as Eleanor puts it, the system does not treat life as “a test that you pass or fail, but instead a course that you follow.” The test comes in the afterlife, when a Good Place architect and a Bad Place architect work together to design a custom scenario that forces you to face your moral errors. The test can be anything – from ‘accidentally’ sending to a fake Good place to reliving a version of your life – and the difficulty depends on the number of points you earned before death. Regardless of the points, if you fail the test, you have restarted to do it again and again, hoping that one day you will learn enough to get it and reach the right place.

“But wait,” interrupts the version of Timothy Olyphant Janet called into her void, “how do you learn and grow when you are restarted?” Thanks for asking, Tim. The trick is that after every restart you retain a vague memory of what you learned in your evaluation – such as, in Eleanor’s words, “a little voice in your head that helps you become a better version of yourself”.

Eleanor looks at Chidi as she explains the concept; Chidi was that voice in her head, like her in his. But although we all know what “voice in your head” really means to them, the idea behind this system feels a bit too isolating for this show. This episode treats Chidi’s confidence as a by-product of having 800 versions of himself in him at the same time; he has restarted, like Janet. But that idea challenges the message of the mid-season finale, which Chidi’s new confidence has attributed to the lightning-fast realization that there is no answer, but Eleanor is the answer – in other words, we give meaning through the relationships we choose to build. Chidi went from chilling because he met Eleanor to chilling because he met himself.

It’s a subtle change, but it makes the show feel a bit more army and self-centered, shifting the focus from relationships to a groundbreaking technological quest for self-optimization. The ethics of The Good Place is rooted in the idea that we only get better by recognizing what we owe each other. If everyone in your life test is a demon or a simulation, where is the sense of community between real people? I hope that all of this is something constructive and that at the end of the season we see Team Cockroach adjust the afterlife to give people the opportunity to learn together.

At least they will last long enough to adjust. Michael lets Shawn agree with the new system – because Shawn is basically a messy binch that lives for drama – and the Good Place committee agrees with absolutely everything, so the new hereafter is an opportunity. And the judge can go back to watching Justified.

Lines of the night:

Judge: “That’s so interesting, because last time I checked that I didn’t have a father. That’s why I’m attracted to all the father figures in the TV shows I watch, mkay?”

Jason: “You live your life, messed up a lot of things, like many things, like at the point where people are:” This is a mistake even for Florida, “but you can’t hear them because you fell into the swamp trying a Spray the Taco Bell logo on a snapping turtle. “

Chidi: “This is the problem with the current system: live a little less than the most exemplary life and you will be brutally tortured without recourse forever. The cruelty of punishment does not match the cruelty of the life you have lived. Now , watch this turn. “

Chuck (Paul Scheer): “The honest thing we have to do is just keep giving more and more things that we want unilaterally, until this demon is finally happy.”

Shawn: “Your corkscrew your first eyeball and you’re like,” Man, I can’t believe they’re paying me for this. ” To the trillionth it is like this: “I should have just been a teacher.” “

Jason about why we should not cancel the earth: “Because it would be a shame.”

The Good Place will be broadcast on NBC on Thursday at 8:30 / 7:30.

