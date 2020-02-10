TV guide – The good doctor renewed for season 4 at ABC – Entertainment – Austin 360

It’s official: The Good Doctor checks in for another season. The hit ABC medical procedural series with Freddie Highmore will be officially back for season 4.

In a statement prepared for Variety, in which the news was first published, ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke said: “The Good Doctor has been a cornerstone on Monday night and is one of those special sincere series that tackles fearless inclusiveness. The thoughtful stories of David Shore, combined with an incredible cast led by the nuanced version of Freddie Highmore as Dr. Shaun Murphy, have made this series a breakout hit in the last three seasons, and I am delighted to see where they will take us afterwards “

The series follows Dr. Shaun Murphy, a young autistic surgeon from Highmore, who joins the surgical unit of the prestigious San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital. With the help of his mentor, Dr. Aaron Glassman (Richard Schiff), Shaun tries to navigate this strange new life while struggling to make personal contact with the people around him. Although lonely, he finds some comfort in his exceptional medical skills that he uses to save lives while challenging his skeptical colleagues.

In season 3, Murphy reached a high milestone in his life when he went on his first official date with Carly (Jasika Nicole). It didn’t go as he had planned, but the experience taught Shaun a valuable lesson about social cues and human behavior.

In addition to Highmoore and Schiff, the series also include Antonia Thomas, Nicholas Gonzalez, Chuku Modu, Beau Garrett, Hill Harper and Tamlyn Tomita.

The Good Doctor is broadcast on ABC on 10 / 9c.

