While HBO Max is preparing itself later this year with the full Friends library as one of the crown jewels, the highly anticipated Friends reunion special that fans want to see remains elusive.

During the winter press tour of the Television Critics Association on Wednesday, Kevin Reilly, chief content officer of the upcoming HBO Max streaming service (and president of TNT, TBS and TruTV), was asked about the status of the developing unwritten Friends cast reunion , which was first told in November.

“There is interest everywhere, and yet we cannot fully align that interest to press the button,” Reilly said. “So today, unfortunately, it’s still a maybe.”

The biggest challenge, according to Deadline, is the production of studio Warner Bros. and the six cast members reflect on contract negotiations. If the parties ever agree on compensation, there is still the issue of coordinating the cast members’ schedules. They have been reunited as friends, but not as friends, since October to take a photo that Jennifer Aniston has posted on Instagram. And they will never revive the show, according to the maker Marta Kauffman. But keep your fingers crossed that they will be able to hold a HBO Max reunion.

Friends will be available to stream on HBO Max when the service is launched in May.

