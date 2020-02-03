TV Guide – The Flash Boss Previews of Barry’s ‘Survivor’s Guilt’ after losing Oliver – Entertainment – Austin 360

We had to wait longer than normal to return to Central City, but the time has finally arrived! The Flash returns this week, with a dismal episode after the death of Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell).

In the aftermath of Crisis, Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) really lives his best life – that’s what happens when you avoid death and suddenly have your whole life ahead of you. Unfortunately, he will also mourn the death of his friend and mentor, which will cause conflicting emotions for Barry.

“He is ready to enjoy life with verve. He is so happy to get a second chance, as we are all,” showrunner Eric Wallace told TV Guide. “There is also, I think, a little bit of guilt left over from Oliver’s death. Oliver did not make it to Crisis. He was the only one, and Barry is only going to chase it.”

It’s good that Diggle (David Ramsey) is coming over this episode to visit Barry. If there is anyone who understands what it’s like to lose a partner like Oliver, it’s Dig.

“The way you deal with tragedy is to hold and embrace the loved ones in your life and celebrate,” Wallace said. “I think that’s a lesson Barry needs to learn a little over the course of the graphic novel number two and this entire season, and that’s what his head is on when we start our premiere.”

While Barry goes on a voyage of discovery, Iris (Candice Patton) will discover something completely different.

In the first half of the season, Iris and the central citizen were just starting to put their toes in the mystery of Maelstrom and the mysterious meta-driven organization; that research will take off in the mid-season premiere.

“One of the things we wanted to do this season was really show that Team Citizen is just as important as Team Flash,” Wallace revealed. “We wanted to give him a real investigation, which you will see coming this season. As they investigate Maelstrom, I think they will have a much larger world of tension and almost one – I” I will use the word a conspiracy. I think that is the best way to express it.When we wrote this coming season, we have been watching a lot of paranoid thrillers from the 70s, I think that is the investigation into what Maelstrom really is and who the individuals behind it are , because those people are quite dangerous. “

As excited as we are to see Iris dig deeper into her journalistic roots, we cannot help but worry that she will take them alone. Gumption is not exactly a formidable weapon against metas.

The Flash will be broadcast on Tuesday at 8 / 7c on The CW.

