TV Guide – The Flash Boss gives us answers about Cisco’s Sabbatical – Entertainment – Austin 360

If you’ve had a mini-heart attack after watching this week’s episode of The Flash, you’re not alone! Cisco’s sudden decision (Carlos Valdes) to leave Central City to explore the new Earth-Prime and its mysteries seemed to be a devastating departure, but it’s not as bad as you might think.

The mid-season premiere of the Flash has done a good job setting up “graphic novel number two” as showrunner Eric Wallace calls the second half of this split-season, and Cisco will still play a major role in that graphic novel . TV guide talked to Wallace about that sudden departure and he confirmed that although Cisco has left for unknown parts, he will not be gone too long.

“This is only for a few episodes, but a temporary matter,” Wallace told TV Guide. “All fans, rest assured if you love Cisco, don’t worry. Cisco is an integral part of graphic novel number two. We need his help to beat the bad people, all the villains and Black Hole and all that good stuff. ” . Cisco is not going anywhere, it just takes a bit of a sabbatical. “

Relief! For a moment we thought that this would be a situation in Wally West (Keiynan Lonsdale) and we would have to wait years to see him again. While we wait for Cisco’s epic return – and for a solution to the increasingly dangerous hunt of Black Hole (Candice Patton) on Black Hole, things will warm up for another member of Team Flash.

Since we got that hint in the final of season 6 that Sue Dearbon (also known as Sue Dibny in the comics) would ever appear, we wait with bated breath for Ralph’s (Hartley Sawyer) true love to appear. Now we will finally get some resolution on that dangling plot line.

“As previously announced, we are casting Sue Dearbon that will eventually become Sue Dibny – we all know this, that’s how things are going in the future,” Wallace said. “The actress, Natalie Dreyfuss, had this immediate chemistry in the auditions with Hartley that just blew us all away. I literally said to myself,” That person is Sue Dearbon. Oh my god. ” I think we’ve just come across a gold mine, and it’s great, we’re going to see that research heating up almost immediately in the front part of number two graphic novel in the first half of those episodes, so fans don’t have to wait until the end. of the season to meet Sue and see what Ralph’s research really reveals. They are really interesting things. “

We would like to believe that Ralph will track Sue in a way that ends with a nice meet-cute followed by a very uncomfortable relationship, but something tells us that the mysterious circumstances surrounding her case will make their relationship anything but normal.

The Flash will be broadcast on Tuesday at 8 / 7c on The CW.

Additional reporting by Keisha Hatchett.

