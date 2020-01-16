TV Guide

The first real trailer for Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is finally out and will send us directly to hell! (Last week Netflix released a funky pop song called “Straight to Hell” with lots of incoherent images from part 3, and now with the new trailer, fans can start putting together some puzzle pieces.)

Thanks to Sabrina’s (Kiernan Shipka) refusal to rule over hell last season, everything in the universe is out of balance when part 3 starts. It seems that Sabrina cannot fight her fate much longer, because her father Lucifer (Luke Cook) reminds her that if something is out of balance in hell, it will seep into the mortal realm and heaven itself. To restore balance in the cosmos – and save her friends, family, and all of Greendale – Sabrina must take her place on the throne.

But nothing is ever that simple, right? Sabrina must also find a way to get her father – again, the literal devil – out of the body of her friend (Gavin Leatherwood), to fight a new challenger from Hell’s throne (Sam Corlett) and to help the covenant to defend itself against a mysterious carnival that rolls into the city.

But don’t worry, this is still a curvy drama about a teenage witch, so we know for sure that Sabrina will find a little time for pleasure somewhere. As Like Roz (Jaz Sinclair) reminds: “It can’t always be hell.”

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina will premiere on January 24 on Netflix.

