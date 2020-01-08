Loading...

Yes, there is a dangerous serious killer – many of them – free in the last season of Criminal Minds, but the answers that fans most want is about a surprise triangle that came into being at the end of season 14. J.J. (A.J. Cook) confessed that she loved Reid (Matthew Gray Gubler), but it was unclear what that confession really meant, especially since J.J. is said to be happily married with two children.

The premiere of season 15 starts three months after that ill-fated confession, and things aren’t exactly great among the old friends. Criminal Minds executive producer Erica Messer teased TV Guide before the season that things are messy when we first contact J.J. and Reid in the opener.

“They are not in a great place because they have not really discussed it, and the consequences of it (confession). We did not want to play with them for six months of clumsiness, so we allude to it a bit,” Messer revealed. However, answers come before the end of the two-hour premiere. Neither of them is satisfied with how things are going and the circumstances force them to tackle the sticky situation head-on.

Discover your new favorite program: Watch This Now!

“In the second hour of the premiere, they have a very honest conversation about how much they miss, how they were and what they were before JJ’s confession. And I think it’s a beautiful, honest … image of them and their relationship,” Messer said.

It appears that fans were not the only ones with questions about what J.J’s confession meant. The writers were divided over the show, just like the actors – even when playing the scene.

“Even in the collaboration with AJ and Matthew, one of them thought she meant absolutely (the confession) and one of them didn’t think so. She just said what you have to say,” Messer said. “In this interesting dynamic it is a bit muddy, but J.J. will tell him (the truth) in that second hour.”

Messer wants fans to be prepared for an emotional moment between the couple, regardless of the outcome, so make sure you have your tissues with you.

“It’s all complicated,” Messer teased. “I think it’s a great way to celebrate their relationship.” Oh, it looks like we’re already getting tears in our eyes.

Criminal Minds returns on Wednesday 8 January at 9 / 8c on CBS.

(Disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS)

A.J. Cook and Matthew Gray Gubler, Criminal Minds “data-image-credit =” Screen Grab / CBS “data-image-alt-text =” A.J. Cook and Matthew Gray Gubler, Criminal Minds “data-image-credit-url =” “data-image-target-url =” “data-image-title =” A.J. Cook and Matthew Gray Gubler, Criminal Minds “data-image-filename =” 200106-criminalminds.jpg “data-image-date-created =” 2020/01/06 “data-image-crop =” “data-image-crop -gravity = “” data-image-aspect-ratio = “” data-image-height = “1380” data-image-width = “2070” data-image-do-not-crop = “” data-image-do -not-resize = “” data-image-watermark = “” data-lightbox = “”>

Other links from TVGuide.com Criminal MindsA.J. CookMatthew Gray Gubler