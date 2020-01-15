Evil has shot many frightening images in the brains of fans during the first season (demon baby, anyone?), But it sounds like the show has saved one of the wildest images to date for a hell of a cliffhanger . The supernatural drama, which has already been renewed for a second season at CBS, has only two episodes left in season 1, and Kristen (Katja Herbers), David (Mike Colter) and Ben (Aasif Mandvi) are still no closer to understanding the evil forces that bind their research together. Speaking with TV Guide during the winter press tour of the Television Critics Association, the cast teased that although there may be answers in store, they will only lead to more questions, while Evil rises to an unforgettable season finale.

“The last shot of the season is staggering,” teased Kurt Fuller, who plays Kristen’s therapist, Dr. Boggs. “The last thing Kristen sees is staggering. And I’m very excited for people to see the latter.”

Christine Lahti, who plays Kristen’s mother, Sheryl, agreed. “That’s an incredible moment,” she said, “and I don’t know … whose influence is behind it, but I feel that my character might have to take some responsibility. And maybe Leland. It’s really scary, and it is a turn that nobody will expect. “

The romance of Sheryl with Leland (Michael Emerson) – which she kept behind her daughter’s back – has already put her family at risk and Lahti teased that Sheryl could be pushed further under the extreme influence of Leland. “My character has a lot of darkness anyway. It’s not like I’m so influenceable, but he brings out some darkness in her,” she said. And Sheryl’s secret affair is about to put her relationship with Kristen under pressure. “You will see my daughter and I have problems coming,” Lahti said. “We have some problems with the Leland relationship.”

Leland will play a key role in the last two episodes of the season, of which Mike Colter says he will finally “dissect” the sinister forensic psychologist. “We will find out more about him and who he is and how far his reach is,” Colter revealed. And while they say the devil you know is better than the one you don’t know, Colter said that what the new episodes about Leland reveal is “more worrying” than what we’ve seen of him so far: “I actually think it’s “If we discover this information, I will be refreshing and more exciting because I was shocked.”

The end of season 1 will be more cryptic when it comes to the mystery of De 60, the cult-like organization that is apparently rooted in demonic tradition. “We constantly wonder if the people we meet are part of The 60,” Colter said. “Of course going back to the last episode (” Room 320 “), people wonder if the nurse (played by Tara Summers) is part of De 60. It never comes out; we never talk about it. Know it. Is she but one person who is randomly malicious? ‘

As Katja Herbers has noted, this ambiguity is part of Evil’s appeal. Herbers praised the series for taking the time to answer the big questions. “In any case, I like that very much about our show, and I think viewers react to this. We are not a show that completes a story every episode, but it is a big rule,” she said. “So we won’t figure everything out on The 60 this season.”

Evil is guaranteed for at least another season to continue playing the long match.

Evil aired Thursday at 10 / 9c on CBS.

