The CW makes so many fans, so happy today! In a massive renewal movement, the CW has announced that it has distributed early renewals to 13 of its current series for next season.

New seasonal orders have been distributed to Riverdale, The Flash, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Supergirl, All American, Black Lightning, Batwoman, Dynasty, Legacies, Charmed, Nancy Drew, In the Dark and Roswell, New Mexico. Although it hasn’t premiered yet, the Spring series Katy Keene has also received an order for 13 extra scripts for the first season.

The decision behind this huge expression of confidence is a mix of logistics and streaming strategy, said CW President Mark Pedowitz. “These early orders for next season give our production teams a head start in deploying story arches and a leap in hiring staff, and this also provides us with a strong foundation of established, fan-favorite CW shows to build for next season, “Pedowitz said in a statement. “We are delighted with the creative direction of all three new series, and although we are in the very early stages of our new full stack-streaming strategy, which allows viewers to catch up on our new shows from the start,” already see incredibly positive results from our multi-platform viewership for Nancy Drew and Batwoman. “

This step reflects their renewal choices from last year when the network picked up almost every show in their line-up in January 2019. It has become more and more common for The CW over the years to bring out generous innovations and the order of the last season to share instead of canceling shows. out of nowhere. In the future it seems that The CW is the place to watch shows if you want to be sure!

However, the large number of pickups means that the network has less space to pick up their highly anticipated pilots such as Superman & Lois or The 100 spin-off. Those pilot projects will compete for the places left by Arrow, Supernatural and The 100, all of which are broadcasting their latest episodes this year.

