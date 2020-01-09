Loading...

The most dramatic story of our time – Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan Markle announce that they are relinquishing their royal family duties – will unfortunately probably never be covered in the royal historical drama of Theflix The Crown. “To be honest, whatever the life of The Crown after where we are now, I doubt we will ever go that far in the present day,” executive producer Suzanne Mackie told the UK news service PA, via the BBC. Oh well, come on, we wanted to see Meghan play!

The producers of The Crown have long maintained that their show will not reach today. In 2018, maker Peter Morgan told Entertainment Weekly that Meghan Markle is too contemporary and would not feel comfortable writing about her before her personal story is arranged and he can look back on what she did and what she did for the royal family meant. “I don’t know what to say about Meghan Markle right now,” he said. “I would not know and I would not assume. She will only be interesting after we have had twenty years to process who she is and what her impact has been. If I were to write about Meghan Markle, I would automatically write journalism I have nothing to say about Meghan Markle. ”

So that means no Megxit on The Crown and no Prince Andrew-Jeffrey Epstein scandal, another recent royal story that probably won’t appear in the series, which covered the period from 1964 to 1977 in its most recent third season. Season 4 will be set in the time of the premiere of Margaret Thatcher.

The Crown is available for streaming on Netflix.

