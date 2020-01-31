TV Guide – The crown ends after season 5 with Imelda Staunton as queen – Entertainment – Austin 360

Talk about palace intrigue. Two important details have just been confirmed about the future of the celebrated historical drama series The Crown by Netflix. Not only will a new actress soon be on the throne, but the show will end sooner than anyone might have expected.

As it turned out, those first reports from Imelda Staunton cast as Queen Elizabeth II were not just “pure speculation,” as Netflix said earlier. The news was quite correct because the actress is indeed taking over the role of Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown Season 5.

“I am absolutely delighted to confirm Imelda Staunton as Her Majesty the Queen for the fifth and final season and to bring The Crown to the 21st century,” said Peter Morgan in a statement to TV Guide. “Imelda is an amazing talent and will be a fantastic successor to Claire Foy and Olivia Colman.”

Staunton also talked about her newest role and said, “I have enjoyed watching The Crown from the start.” Staunton is an Academy Award nominee for Vera Drake, who is perhaps best known for her role as Dolores Umbridge in the Harry Potter films. “As an actor it was a pleasure to see how both Claire Foy and Olivia Colman brought something special and unique to Peter Morgan’s scripts. I really feel honored to become a member of such an exceptionally creative team and the crown to a good end, “she added.

Meanwhile, the producer’s comments about the show that did not reach the Meghan and Harry era were also on-point because the series ends with season 5. The original plan was that the series should last six seasons, but maker Peter Morgan has the decision to complete it one season earlier. Claire Foy and Olivia Colman each have two seasons as Queen Elizabeth, but Staunton only gets one.

“In the beginning I had imagined that The Crown would run for six seasons, but now that we have started working on the stories for season five, it has become clear to me that this is the perfect time and place to stop,” Morgan said . “I am grateful to Netflix and Sony for their support in this decision.”

A release date for the fourth season of The Crown has not yet been set, but is expected by the end of 2020. The first three seasons are available to stream on Netflix.

