Wednesday

January 8, 2020

The Conners celebrates this year’s New Hampshire primary with a special live episode. On Wednesday during the winter press trip of the Television Critics Association, ABC announced that the ABC sitcom is organizing a live episode on Tuesday 11 February starting on 8 / 7c. The cast will perform the episode live for both the east and west coast broadcasts.

In the live episode, Mark (Ames McNamara) sees the results live for a school report alongside Harris (Emma Kenney), who thinks that the influence of money in politics makes it impossible to bring about real change. Meanwhile, the rest of the Conners will “share their different ideas about why they all think everyone should vote, including their workers’ perspective that you might have to vote for a candidate you don’t like, but at least someone who” according to description of the episode.

Katey Sagal will return as Louise, who gets a chance that may take her away from Lanford and her complicated relationship with Dan (John Goodman). The news prompts the family to give her a surprising farewell party that causes “great new tensions between Dan and his daughters.”

Watch the special live episode of The Conners when it is broadcast on Tuesday 11 February from 8 / 7c on ABC.

