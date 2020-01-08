Loading...

Wednesday

January 8, 2020 at 1:38 AM

Shameless’ Noel Fisher was tapped this season as a guest star at The Conners, TV guide has confirmed. The actor plays the now mature version of Dan’s (John Goodman) half brother Ed in at least two episodes. TVLine was the first to report the news.

Ed was first introduced to Roseanne when Dan’s father, Ed Sr. (Ned Beatty), had a son with his second wife, Crystal (Natalie West). Fisher’s appearances will be the first time viewers have seen “Little Ed” as an adult, and when The Conners checks him in, the 21-year-old student is said to feel some resentment against Dan for not helping to care for Ed Sr. on his old age.

Fisher’s role in The Conners will also reunite him with Shameless’s co-star Emma Kenney, who plays the adult version of Darlene (Sara Gilbert) and David’s (Johnny Galecki) daughter Harris.

The Conners to Air Special live episode during the New Hampshire primary elections

In addition to casting Fisher, ABC announced plans to broadcast a live episode of The Conners during the primary in New Hampshire on Wednesday. Broadcasted on Tuesday 11 February from 8 / 7c, the episode will perform the cast with a plot with voting theme live for the east and west coast broadcasts.

The Conners returns to ABC on Tuesday, January 21 at 8 / 7c.

