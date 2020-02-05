TV Guide – The bold Sneak Peek proves that vodka is the perfect marathon fuel – Entertainment – Austin 360

TV Guide

Wednesday

February 5, 2020 at 11:00 AM

Everyone always tells you how stimulating it is to run a marathon, but those people have clearly never accepted the challenge of drinking during the day while they saw others running a marathon. Now that’s our kind of runner, and it seems that the Bold Type girls agree in the exclusive sneak peek from TV Guide on this week’s episode.

The summary of the episode shows that while Kat (Aisha Dee) will argue on behalf of a transgender agent who wants to qualify for the New York City marathon, Jane (Katie Stevens) is going to take a very different kind of marathon with Pinstripe (Dan Jeannotte). Oh, the mind rages …

TV Guide’s exclusive sneak peek at the episode shows the girls lazily cheering from the sidelines of the marathon while they make some unfortunate jokes about Pinstripe’s carrot strip (that’s the best joke this show has ever told, and we’ll never let it go die) until Sutton (Meghann Fahy) decides it’s time for them to run that marathon themselves.

Discover your new favorite program: Watch This Now!

Who else thinks this will end terribly? Don’t drink and marathon, girl! Unless it’s a marathon of The Bold Type season 1, which we fully endorse.

The Bold Type Season 4 will premiere on Thursday, January 23 at 9 / 8c on Freeform.

Meghann Fahy, Katie Stevens, Aisha Dee, The Bold Type “data-image-credit =” Jonathan Wenk, Freeform “data-image-alt-text =” Meghann Fahy, Katie Stevens, Aisha Dee, The Bold Type “data-image -credit-url = “” data-image-target-url = “” data-image-title = “Meghann Fahy, Katie Stevens, Aisha Dee, The Bold Type” data-image-filename = “200203-meghann-fahy- katie-stevens-aisha-dee-the-bold-type.jpg “data-image-date-created =” 2020/02/04 “data-image-crop =” “data-image-crop-gravity =” “data -image-aspect-ratio = “” data-image-height = “1380” data-image-width = “2070” data-image-do-not-crop = “” data-image-do-not-resize = ” “data-image-watermark =” “data-lightbox =” “>

Other links from TVGuide.com The Bold Type Aisha Dee Meghann Fahy Katie Stevens