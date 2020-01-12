The Biggest Loser was one of the longest running and most iconic reality shows of TV – which depicted a group of competitors in a competition to lose the most weight since it started in 2004. It has been off the air since 2016, but when it returns to it at the end of the month, it returns in the midst of a new culture that puts body positivity above weight loss and gives new attention to a profound culture of body shaming that primarily affects women. Moreover, the show itself has been criticized for the way people can shed pounds so quickly; In 2016, former contestant Suzanne Mendonca led a class-action lawsuit against the show and said producers were holding back participants’ water, forcing them to exercise excessively and “throwing them away when the cameras stopped rolling”.

Discover your new favorite program: Watch This Now!

During the Television Critics Association press trip on Saturday, old presenter Bob Harper and producers of The Biggest Loser revival in the US defended the show, saying that they are aware of the new culture and criticism, and the new iteration will focus on overall health.

“Losing weight is the easiest part,” Harper said. “Hold it off – you have to separate yourself from everything in your past. We try to approach it from every level – we want to give them everything at every level. We want you to succeed.”

Many participants, he explained, have expressed gratitude for the way the show has helped them to get diabetes medicines and has improved their lives in general. “If you work with someone who has morbid obesity, it’s not because they like pizza,” but because of an underlying problem. The show, he says, wants to help people feel better about themselves.

Heather Olander, Senior Bice President of Alternative Series Development and Production in the US, added: “We wanted to see the format and be sure that today it is a reflection of health and fitness. We want the message is about being healthy and being healthy they are on a healthy path. ”

The goal is to be inspiring, she said, to see people who are taking a first step towards a healthier life. Critics and some former participants said the show actually did more harm than good by allowing them to lose weight quickly in a way that was not sustainable, losing weight in dangerous ways, and returning after the show.

Olander replied that producers and coaches will do more to ensure that participants have good follow-up plans, including gym memberships, a nutritionist and access to a support group. “It’s not about a short-term diet. It’s about getting healthy.”

The Biggest Loser will premiere on Tuesday, January 28 on USA Network at 9 / 8c.

(Disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS)

The Biggest Loser “data-image-credit =” USA “data-image-alt-text =” The Biggest Loser “data-image-credit-url =” “data-image-target-url =” “data-image- title = “The biggest loser” data-image-filename = “011120-biggest-loser-hp-sm.jpg” data-image-date-created = “2020/01/11” data-image-crop = “” data -image-crop-gravity = “” data-image-aspect-ratio = “” data-image-height = “450” ​​data-image-width = “810” data-image-do-not-crop = ” “data-image-do-not-resize =” “data-image-watermark =” “data-lightbox =” “>

Other links from TVGuide.com The biggest LoserBob Harper