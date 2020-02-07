TV Guide – The best romantic movies to watch on Disney + This Valentine’s Day – Entertainment – Austin 360

Pro-tip while you prepare for Valentine’s Day: you have to skip this year for a chic (and probably too expensive) dinner; restaurants are full of loud, annoying people, and the most romantic vacation of the year (after Arbor Day, of course) should of course be spent with your other half and not with the couple at the next table who will certainly break up later in the evening.

As we have told you over and over, nothing is more romantic than spending the evening on your couch and watching movies from your own home. So grab a delicious take-out and a cheap, but non-cheap bottle of wine, and enjoy an intimate evening at home with your loved one. (For your information: this scenario works well even if you do not have a Valentine’s Day.)

If you’re looking for a few suggestions to look at, Disney + offers a number of timeless classics that will make your heart flutter, as well as some real swoon-worthy romances. But if you’re looking for something stupid, you might want to view our recommendations for Netflix, Hulu and Amazon.

(Disclosure: links to retailers can earn money to support our work.)

10 things I hate about you10 things I hate about you “data-image-credit =” Buena Vista / Getty Images “data-image-alt-text =” 10 things I hate about you “data-image-credit- url = “” data-image-target-url = “” data-image-title = “‹ 10 things I hate about you “data-image-filename =” 200123-10-things.jpg “data-image-date -created = “2020/01/23” data-image-crop = “” data-image-crop-gravity = “” data-image-aspect-ratio = “” data-image-height = “” 1380 “data-image -width = “2070” data-image-do-not-crop = “” data-image-do-not-resize = “” data-image-watermark = “” data-lightbox = “”>

You may not have read The Taming of the Shrew by William Shakespeare, but you have almost certainly seen 10 things I hate about you, a charming, modern adaptation in which Heath Ledger, in his pioneering role of Patrick Verona, is paid The Cat of Julia Stiles, so that Kat’s younger sister, Bianca by Larisa Oleynik, can speak to Joey by Andrew Keegan (before he finally hit him in the nose). We know that doesn’t sound romantic, but it is completely … if you don’t think the movie came out more than 20 years ago.

Beauty and the BeastBeauty and the Beast “data-image-credit =” Disney + “data-image-alt-text =” Beauty and the Beast “data-image-credit-url =” “data-image-target-url = “” data-image-title = “Beauty and the beast” data-image-filename = “200123-beauty-and-the-beast-news-copy.jpg” data-image-date-created = “2020/01 / 23 “data-image-crop =” “data-image-crop-gravity =” “data-image-aspect-ratio =” “data-image-height =” 1380 “data-image-width =” 2070 “data- image -do-not-crop = “” data-image-do-not-resize = “” data-image-watermark = “” data-lightbox = “”>

It is a story as old as time: an arrogant prince becomes a beast and only becomes a man again after a young woman, who he held captive, falls in love with him in this film based on the fairy tale from the 18th century. Now we are sure that there are people who prefer the 2017 live action version with Emma Watson in the lead, but the animated classic, nominated for Best Photo, is the best choice if you want timeless romance.

Cinderella Cinderella “data-image-credit =” Disney + “data-image-alt-text =” Cinderella “data-image-credit-url =” “data-image-target-url =” “data-image-title = “Cinderella” data-image-filename = “200123-cinderella-news.jpg” data-image-date-created = “2020/01/23” data-image-crop = “” data-image-crop-gravity = ” “data-image-aspect-ratio =” “data-image-height =” 1380 “data-image-width =” 2070 “data-image-do-not-crop =” “data-image-do-not-resize = “” data-image-watermark = “” data-lightbox = “”>

If you have ever lost your favorite item of clothing and would like a rich prince or princess to return it to you, you would have a great story to tell friends and strangers at parties while watching Cinderella this Valentine’s Day. (For your information: you can view the animated version of 1950 or the live action version of 2015.)

Then in Real Life Then in Real Life “data-image-credit =” Disney “data-image-alt-text =” ‹Then in Real Life” data-image-credit-url = “” data-image-target-url = “” data-image-title = “‹ Then in real life “data-image-filename =” 200131-then-in-real-life.jpg “data-image-date-created =” 2020/01/31 “data-image-crop =” “data-image-crop-gravity =” “data-image-aspect-ratio =” “data-image-height =” 1380 “data-image-width =” 2070 “data-image -do -not-crop = “” data-image-do-not-resize = “” data-image-watermark = “” data-lightbox = “”>

Steve Carell calls back the exaggerated comedy for which he is probably best known in the sweet, quiet romantic comedy Dan in Real Life, in which he plays a widower and father of three girls who falls for his younger girlfriend’s new girlfriend (Juliette Binoche) brother.

Lady and the Tramp Lady and the Tramp “data-image-credit =” Disney “data-image-alt-text =” Lady and the Tramp “data-image-credit-url =” “data-image-target-url =” “data-image-title =” Lady and the Tramp “data-image-filename =” 200123-lady-and-the-tramp-news.jpg “data-image-date-created =” 2020/01/23 “data -image-crop = “” data-image-crop-gravity = “” data-image-aspect-ratio = “” data-image-height = “800” data-image-width = “1200” data-image-do -not-crop = “” data-image-do-not-resize = “” data-image-watermark = “” data-lightbox = “”>

There is nothing more romantic than sharing a plate of pasta with your date and noticing that you are trying to eat the same piece of spaghetti. At least, that is what this beloved animated classic from 1955 that depicts a love story between a chic cocker spaniel named Lady and a stray street dog named Tramp has been telling us for years and years. Bonus: after watching the animated version, watch the new live action movie that was exclusively released on Disney + in 2019.

The little mermaid The little mermaid “data-image-credit =” Disney “data-image-alt-text =” Little Mermaid “data-image-credit-url =” “data-image-target-url =” “data- image -title = “_ Little Mermaid_” data-image-filename = “200123-little-mermaid-news.jpg” data-image-date-created = “2020/01/23” data-image-crop = “” data -image -crop-gravity = “” data-image-aspect-ratio = “” data-image-height = “1380” data-image-width = “2070” data-image-do-not-crop = “” data -image -do-not-resize = “” data-image-watermark = “” data-lightbox = “”>

To be honest, we’re not entirely sure if we agree with Ariel’s decision to give up the ability to live under water for a man, but The Little Mermaid is a timeless classic.

Never Been Kissed Noever Been Kiss “data-image-credit =” Fox 2000 Pictures / Disney + “data-image-alt-text =” Never Been Kissed “data-image-credit-url =” “data-image-target- url = “” data-image-title = “Never kissed” data-image-filename = “200123-never-been-kissed-news.jpg” data-image-date-created = “2020/01/23” data- image -crop = “” data-image-crop-gravity = “” data-image-aspect-ratio = “” data-image-height = “1417” data-image-width = “2125” data-image-do- not -crop = “” data-image-do-not-resize = “” data-image-watermark = “” data-lightbox = “”>

When you think of romance, you certainly think of a woman who lies about her age against a bunch of high school students, right? Never Been Kissed plays Drew Barrymore as a journalist who goes undercover in a high school and falls in love with a hockey-loving English teacher, played by Michael Vartan. It is definitely more swoon-inducing than we just made it sound.

The Princess DiariesThe Princess Diaries “data-image-credit =” Disney “data-image-alt-text =” The Princess Diaries “data-image-credit-url =” “data-image-target-url =” “data- image-title = “_ The Princess Diaries_” data-image-filename = “200123-princess-diarys-news.jpg” data-image-date-created = “2020/01/23” data-image-crop = “” data-image-crop-gravity = “” data-image-aspect-ratio = “” data-image-height = “1813” data-image-width = “2721” data-image-do-not-crop = “” data-image-do-not-resize = “” data-image-watermark = “” data-lightbox = “”>

Technically speaking, The Princess Diaries, based on the popular book series for young adults, written by Meg Cabot, is about a high school girl, Mia (Anne Hathaway), who discovers that she is not a loser with triangular hair, but actually the princess of a small country. But it’s also a nice story about how a nice guy (Robert Schwartzman) saw her before she was a princess, and that’s worthy of aww.

The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement “data-image-credit =” Disney “data-image-alt-text =” The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement “data-image-credit-url =” ” data-image-target-url = “” data-image-title = “The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement” data-image-filename = “200123-princess-diary-two-news.jpg” data-image-date- created = “2020/01/23” data-image-crop = “” data-image-crop-gravity = “” data-image-aspect-ratio = “” data-image-height = “1185” data-image- width = “1777” data-image-do-not-crop = “” data-image-do-not-resize = “” data-image-watermark = “” data-lightbox = “”>

Why not make Valentine’s Day a dual function by taking a look at The Princess Diaries with its sequel from 2004, The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement, in which Princess Mia (Anne Hathaway) has to find a husband? We know that sounds pretty bad, especially in 2020 (love whoever you want, in your own time!), But it’s actually pretty cute – and not just because the movie also plays Chris Pine.

Tuck EverlastingTuck Everlasting “data-image-credit =” Disney “data-image-alt-text =” Tuck Everlasting “data-image-credit-url =” “data-image-target-url =” “data-image-title = “Tuck Everlasting” data-image-file-name = “200123-tuck-everlastin-news.jpg” data-image-date-created = “2020/01/23” data-image-crop = “” data-image-crop -gravity = “” data-image-aspect-ratio = “” data-image-height = “1814” data-image-width = “2721” data-image-do-not-crop = “” data-image-do -not-resize = “” data-image-watermark = “” data-lightbox = “”>

Tuck Everlasting, based on the novel of the same name, is about the romance between a young woman from the upper class, Winnie Foster (Alexis Bledel), and a handsome young man, Jesse Tuck (Jonathan Jackson), who she discovered from a family of immortals. After they are almost unmasked, the Tucks have to leave and Winnie has to choose between living together forever with the man she loves or living her life without fear.

UpUp “data-image-credit =” Disney “data-image-alt-text =” Up “data-image-credit-url =” “data-image-target-url =” “data-image-title =” Up “data-image-filename =” 200123-up-news.jpg “data-image-date-created =” 2020/01/23 “data-image-crop =” “data-image-crop-gravity =” “data -image-aspect-ratio = “” data-image-height = “900” data-image-width = “1350” data-image-do-not-crop = “” data-image-do-not-resize = ” “data-image-watermark =” “data-lightbox =” “>

The opening minutes of Up are the most romantic moments ever seen in the film, the love story between Carl, an adventurous loving boy (voiced by Ed Asner), and Ellie, an adventurous loving young girl, throughout their lives. After Ellie died, the film shows Carl, now an older widow, trying to travel to Paradise Falls, the dream vacation destination of the couple who initially brought them together. Although Carl’s adventure may not be completely romantic – for example, a talking dog is involved – the love story of Carl and Ellie saves the entire movie and makes you believe in it happily ever after.

WALL-EWALL-E “data-image-credit =” Disney Plus “data-image-alt-text =” ‹WALL-E” data-image-credit-url = “” data-image-target-url = “” data-image-title = “‹ WALL-E “data-image-filename =” 200207-wall-e.jpg “data-image-date-created =” 2020/02/07 “data-image-crop =” ” data-image-crop-gravity = “” data-image-aspect-ratio = “” data-image-height = “1379” data-image-width = “2070” data-image-do-not-crop = “” data-image-do-not-resize = “” data-image-watermark = “” data-lightbox = “”>

What could be more romantic than a cute but lonely robot that falls for another robot? Let me tell you: nothing. WALL-E is the perfect Valentine’s Day movie.

While you were sleeping While you were sleeping “data-image-credit =” Hollywood Pictures / Disney “data-image-alt-text =” While you were sleeping “data-image-credit-url =” “data-image-target-url = “” data-image-title = “_ While You Slust_” data-image-filename = “200123-while-you-slept-news.jpg” data-image-date-created = “2020/01 / 23” data- image-crop = “” data-image-crop-gravity = “” data-image-aspect-ratio = “” data-image-height = “1824” data-image-width = “2736” data-image-do- not-crop = “” data-image-do-not-resize = “” data-image-watermark = “” data-lightbox = “”>

After saving the life of Peter (Peter Gallagher), a man she has been in love with for some time, Sandra Bullock’s Lucy falls in love with his brother Jack (Bill Pullman), while Peter is in a coma (also known as “sleeping”) “) in this popular romantic comedy. But there is only one problem: the family of Peter, including Jack, thinks Lucy is engaged to Peter, thanks to a very small moment of misunderstanding. Frankly it can happen to anyone!

Sign up for Disney + and discover what else will come to the new streaming service.

Other links from TVGuide.com 10 things I hate about you Beauty and the beast Cinderella Lady and the vagabond The little mermaid Never kissed while you were sleepingThe princess diaries The princess diaries 2: Royal EngagementTuck Everlasting Wall-E