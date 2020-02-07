TV Guide – The best romantic movies for Valentine’s Day on Netflix, Hulu, Disney + and Amazon Prime Video – Entertainment – Austin 360

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner and you have everything planned: dinner reservations are ready, gifts are ordered, maybe you even have a date! But what are you going to look at to make your heart beat faster and get you in the mood?

Forget the trip to the movies to see the latest Hollywood shlock; get your V-Day view done in the privacy of your home. There are plenty of romantic movies and shows to stream through the major streaming services – Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video and Disney + – and we have sorted their catalogs to select the best to view.

The best romantic movies on Netflix

Netflix may be the owner of the True-crime series, but it would really be a crime if you hadn’t found the largest streaming service in the world for some films and shows about loooooove. From new original films such as To All the Boys I Loved Before to classics such as Like Water for Chocolate, as well as various series on relationships, Netflix’s trove of romance is definitely the place to find your chill.

The best romantic movies on Hulu

If they are modern classics such as If Beale Street Could Talk you are looking for, Hulu has you covered this Valentine’s Day. But they are not just films; Hulu also has the shows that introduced you to warm, fuzzy feelings when you grew up, such as Dawson’s Creek. Here are the best romantic movies and shows on Hulu.

The best romantic movies on Amazon

Do you need something for the two-day delivery of chic lingerie, chocolate flowers and that extra large teddy bear with the “Be Mine” heart? Stream some romance directly from Amazon Prime Video, such as the anthology about love, Modern Love or the critically acclaimed Fleabag. Amazon’s list of things to watch on Valentine’s Day also includes timeless movies such as Breathless and Ghost.

The best romantic movies on Disney +

If you are looking for more healthy love, then Disney + is the place to go. It has all the animated fairy tales such as Beauty & the Beast and Cinderella, as well as the live action updates from many of them, such as Lady & The Tramp. And if you want to revisit teen movies from the late 90s, there are titles like 10 things I hate about you and never kissed.

