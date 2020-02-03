TV Guide – The bachelor will broadcast two episodes this week – Entertainment – Austin 360

TV Guide

Monday

February 3, 2020 at 11:27 am

It is better to take ros, because The Bachelor will be broadcast twice this week. ABC announced last week that The Bachelor is broadcasting a three-hour episode on its regular time Monday at 8 / 7c, and then a regular-length episode Wednesday, February 5 at 8 / 7c. That is five hours of mid-season drama for Bach fans to post reaction GIFs.

In Episode 5, Peter Weber and his wives go to Costa Rica, where Peter will undergo a scary fall that leaves him with 22 stitches on his forehead (but he is OK). Peter will still struggle about what to do about Alayah, who returned to the show this week after being eliminated last week and causing huge disagreement in the house that is also focused on Peter.

Then in episode 6, a spontaneous two-to-one date will take place, as Peter is forced to make a decision between two arguing women. So many women are now fighting that there is no way to even be sure who will be on that date.

The bachelor will precede the good doctor on Monday and the comic block of ABC on Wednesday.

The bachelor will return on Monday 3 February at 8 / 7c and will continue on Wednesday 5 February at 8 / 7c at ABC. Episodes can be streamed on Hulu the next day.

