Wednesday

January 8, 2020

Are you ready for Bachelor Idol? During the winter press tour of the Television Critics Association on Wednesday, ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke announced a new spin-off from reality institution The Bachelor focused on love and music called The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart. The series will premiere on April 13.

Per Deadline, which first reported the news, “On The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart, 20 single men and women seek love through music, sing well-known songs, both individually and as couples. They will meet and explore their relationships while living together and going on bachelor-like dates that focus on music. ”

The description goes on: “As soon as the couples commit to each other, they are tested through musical challenges, including live performances judged by top names in the music business. The performances are evaluated based on whether they have the love and dedication of the couple to one reveal another. Those who score the highest score continue until only one pair is left. ”

“Think The Bachelor meets A Star Is Born” is how Burke describes it. “It’s a possibility that we see faces from previous participants,” she added. Countless bachelor alumni are aspiring singers and the most recent ex Jed Wyatt from bachelorette Hannah Brown admitted that he went on show to promote his music career. Now, with Listen to Your Heart, people like him will have a good outlet for their desires.

The series will serve as a bridge between the final of The Bachelor and the premiere of The Bachelorette, and creates an almost year-round presence for the Bachelor franchise on ABC. It joins The Bachelor, The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise as the current shows in the Bachelor franchise.

The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart premieres Monday, April 13 at 8 / 7c at ABC.

(Disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.)

