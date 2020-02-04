TV Guide – The bachelor has no one to root for – Entertainment – Austin 360

TV Guide

Welcome to Episode 34 of A Beautiful Podcast to Fall in Love, the unofficial Bachelor Nation show from TV Guide. This week, former member of The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise, cast member Jacqueline Trumbull and TV Guide Reviews & recommendations Editor Liam Mathews summarizes Episode 5 of Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor.

It is a rather gloomy week, as Jacqueline and Liam are discouraged by the poor performance of Peter as the leader and the lack of likability with the other women. The season suffers from a serious lack of depth and an excess of bad postures. It is impossible to root for Victoria F., for her on-screen actions and off; the same goes for Sydney, which looks like a bully. The only woman who seems a reasonable person is Kelley, and we want her to leave the show and live a normal life as long as she can.

