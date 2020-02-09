TV guide – The bachelor calls in Whoopi Goldberg for Goofy, ghost-inspired Oscars Promo – Entertainment – Austin 360

TV Guide

Sunday

February 9, 2020 at 6:20 PM

ABC provided a cross-promotion performance during the Oscars Sunday evening. The network, which had been the home base of the Oscars for at least 2028, used part of its sold-out advertising inventory during the show to connect one of its signature shows, The Bachelor, with a funny promo that pays tribute to history from Oscars. Promo stars Bachelor Peter Weber recreates the famous scene of Ghost’s pottery wheel, with a very released twist.

In the commercial, Peter plays Demi Moore and Patrick Swayze from the classic romantic film from 1990. His costume – jeans and not a shirt – is from Swayze, but his role as a potter is from Moore. In the film, Swayze finds out about Moore and joins her while she is at the wheel, but in the commercial Peter gets help from a few hands, then another, then another, until Whoopi Goldberg – who won the Academy Award for best female supporting role for the film as paranormal medium Oda Mae Brown – appears to deliver a riff on her iconic line from the film: “Peter, you in danger, boy.” Really! The heart of the bachelor is in a very vulnerable position!

The bachelor will be broadcast on ABC on Monday at 8 / 7c. Ghost is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video in time for Valentine’s Day.

Whoopi Goldberg and Peter Weber “data-image-credit =” ABC / YouTube “data-image-alt-text =” Whoopi Goldberg and Peter Weber “data-image-credit-url =” “data-image-target-url = “” data-image-title = “Whoopi Goldberg and Peter Weber” data-image-filename = “200209-bachelor.jpg” data-image-date-created = “2020/02/09″ data-image-crop = ” “data-image-crop-gravity =” “data-image-aspect-ratio =” “data-image-height =” 690 “data-image-width =” 1035 “data-image-do-not-crop =” “data-image-do-not-resize =” “data-image-watermark =” “data-lightbox =” “>

Other links from TVGuide.com The BachelorGhost The 92nd Academy Academy Awards Peter Weber Whoopi Goldberg