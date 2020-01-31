TV Guide – The 100 Prequel Spin-Off: spoilers, title of episode, Air Date and more – Entertainment – Austin 360

TV Guide

It feels like we are hearing about a new CW spin-off every day thanks to the launch of the shared universes Arrow and The Vampire Diaries, but this time the spin-off in question comes from our beloved sci-fi show, The 100. Although the coming seventh season will be the last of the show, we now know that there is a potential prequel series in the making that could keep this world alive.

The CW announced its plans to develop a spin-off of The 100 in October 2019, and although details are few at the moment, we have eagerly gathered all the information about this potential new series. Here is everything we know about this young show so far!

It is a prequel series. This potential spin-off would take place 97 years before the events of the 100 pilot, which took place during the period when a nuclear apocalypse destroyed a large part of the world population. It will depict the birth of culture. The 100 fans know as the Grounders, as survivors of the apocalypse band together in an effort to create a new society.

There will be a backdoor pilot in The 100 season 7. Like so many other CW shows before, the 100 will try to launch its first spin-off with a backdoor pilot episode. We do not yet know which episode of season 7 will serve as the back door pilot, but we do know that it will fall in the back half of the season.

The spin-off episode now has a title. TVLine reports that the title for the back door pilot is “Anaconda”, although it is unclear whether this will be the final title of the spin-off itself.

The 100 returns for its last season in 2020 at The CW.

