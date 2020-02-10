TV Guide – The 100 Prequel Spin-Off: episode title, spoilers, Air Date and more – Entertainment – Austin 360

“Spin-off” appears to be the parole at The CW with new shows that seem to be created every day thanks to the growing universes of Arrow and The Vampire Diaries, but this time the spin-off in question comes from our beloved sci-fi show, The 100. The coming seventh season will be the last of the show, but luckily there is currently a potential prequel series in the making that could keep this world alive!

The CW has announced its plans to develop a spin-off from The 100 in October 2019, and at the moment there are few details. However, TV Guide has eagerly gathered all the information about this potential new series, so here’s everything we know about this young show so far!

It is a prequel series. This potential spin-off would take place 97 years before the events of the 100 pilot, which took place during the period when a nuclear apocalypse destroyed a large part of the world population. It will show the birth of the culture. The 100 fans know the Grounders as survivors of the apocalypse band in an effort to create a new society.

There will be a backdoor pilot in The 100 season 7. Like so many other CW shows before, the 100 will try to launch its first spin-off with a backdoor pilot episode. We do not yet know which episode of season 7 will serve as the back door pilot, but we do know that it will fall in the back half of the season.

It is currently filming in Vancouver. Rothenberg shared the news that the back door pilot is currently in production in Vancouver on February 10, tweeting: “Two more days at The 100 Prequel (by the way not called Anaconda). So proud of this great crew. So excited for you to see this new cast Meet. “

The pilot episode of the back door now has a title. TVLine reported that the title for the back door pilot is “Anaconda”, but we now know that this will not be the title of the actual spin-off. Jason Rothenberg clarified the news on Twitter and said: “The S7 episode title of the prequel is ANACONDA. The title of the new (potential) series has not yet been released.”

To clarify … the title of the S7 episode of the prequel is ANACONDA. The title of the new (potential) series has not yet been released. # The100 # The100Prequel

– Jason Rothenberg (@JRothenbergTV) 10 February 2020

The 100 returns for its last season in 2020 at The CW.

