TV Guide – The 10 biggest differences between Netflix’s Locke & Key and the comics – Entertainment – Austin 360

It took ten years for Locke & Key to finally adjust for the screen, but for old fans of the comic books by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez, they might be shocked by the end result. While the Netflix drama follows the same principle as the books – three children discover a series of magic keys in their ancestral home and have to protect against the demon Dodge (Laysla De Oliveira) – the show is incredibly different from the source material.

“The best way I heard someone describe it is like a remix,” Connor Jessup, who plays the oldest Locke child Tyler, told TV Guide. “If you are a fan of the comics and you know how they unfold, there are almost all the main events and the main characters and the keys – it’s all in it. It’s just revived and rearranged.”

Star Darby Stanchfield, who plays Locke matriarch Nina, added that although the series requires freedoms with the books, all changes have received the approval stamps from the author and illustrator. “We are very blessed because Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez were huge supporters of (executive producers) Carlton (Cuse) and Meredith (Averill) and ours,” Stanchfield said. “They came to visit us a few times and they just spoke very clearly about what they saw in the newspapers and scenes they watched. It feels creative as an actor that you have ‘support’ for the makers.

Whether fans of the comic books Hill and Rodriguez will share the excitement about the changes remains to be seen, but here are the 10 biggest differences between Netflix’s Locke & Key season 1 and the comic books.

1. The strips are MUCH darker. We cannot emphasize this point enough; while the Netflix series is very much a YA version of the story, the comics are much more a horror story with tons of supernatural fears and some pretty graphic violence. Although it is understandable why many of the dark elements of the comics have not been translated to the screen (seeing something play in a live action series versus static illustrations on a page is a completely different experience), there are certainly some fans of it the source material that the Netflix series wanted, it did not play so safely and found more ways to embrace the scary elements of the comics.

2. There are a few new keys. During the first season, Tyler, Kinsey (Emilia Jones) and Bode Locke (Jackson Robert Scott) discover a total of 12 keys. Two of those keys – the Matchstick key, with which you can start a fire, and the Mirror Key, which gives access to the hard-to-escape prison of the self – are original inventions for the series. All other keys came from the comics, although the Identity Key was originally known as the Skin Key.

3. Dodge goes undercover as a high school student – but not as Gabe. Although fans of the books may have guessed that Kinsey’s friend and love, Gabe (Griffin Gluck), was not who he looked like, no guess was needed when it came to Kinsey being manipulated by a disguised demon in the comics. Dodge goes undercover as a love interest from Kinsey’s and a friend from Tyler in the comics, but Dodge uses Lucas’ original appearance and pretends to be Ellie’s cousin, Zack Wells. Readers are always aware of the true identity of Zack, which could explain why – unlike Gabe, who is able to pretend to be a harmless, friendly person – Zack is always a total jerk, even for the Lockes. Because if the makers are not trying to rid us of the smell of Zack’s true identity, why not constantly remind us of how really terrible Dodge is every other page? And talking about horrible things that Dodge does …

4. The fate of Ellie is very different in the comics. Dodge is not only a jerk while posing as Zack, but is much more a violent villain in the comics and no one suffers from Dodge’s hand more than Ellie (Sherri Saum). In the books, Dodge abuses Ellie’s emotional, physical, and sexual abuse and prevents her from fighting back by having a remnant of Dodge implanted in Ellie’s head to control her. In fact, it is this piece of Dodge in Ellie’s mind that Ellie actually uses to use the Echo Key to bring Dodge back instead of just her love for Lucas (Felix Mallard) as seen in the show. In the end, Dodge brutally kills Ellie in the comics after Tyler discovers Zack’s true identity. This is very different from the equally tragic fate of Ellie in the show, in which Dodge deceived the Locke children into throwing Ellie through the Black Door, believing they captured Dodge.

5. A second demon never comes through the black door. One of the biggest deviations from the comics so far is the fact that a second demon comes through the Black Door and owns high school girl Eden (Hallea Jones), an original character in the series. Although we catch a glimpse of previous demonic possessions via flashbacks to the history of Keyhouse, the Dodge strip is the only demonic devastation of today. Of all the changes that the series made in the first season, Dodge will surely give a demonic accomplice the most ripple effects that go, meaning fans of the books must prepare for even more new developments in season 2.

6. Nina is in a much darker place in the strips. While Nina is sober for six years when the show starts, she is still deeply in the grip of her alcohol addiction in the comics. The Nina in the comics also struggles with the trauma she endured during the first attack by Sam Lesser and the accomplice he had in the books, a young man who sexually assaulted Nina during the home invasion and who eventually killed her with a axe. As a result of her internal struggles, Nina’s relationship with her children is much more tense in the comics and she is for the most part not directly involved in any of the ongoing mysteries. This is very different from Nina in the show, who investigates the past of Rendell (Bill Heck), the death of Joe Ridgeway (Steven Williams), and who develops a somewhat uncomfortable friendship with Ellie – all still unable to do magic see or remember.

7. Kinsey takes away her fear and her ability to cry. While Kinsey removes her fear in the comics, that’s not the only thing she removes; she also removes her tears to prevent her from dealing with her grief about her father’s death. But unlike in the show, where the fear of Kinsey is a literal monster, the comics portray her fear and tears as little creatures that she temporarily holds in a glass bottle. It’s a nice visual, but certainly not as scary as a twisted, life-size Fear Kinsey terrorizing city!

8. Things with Sam were twisted a lot. Although the show Sam (Thomas Mitchell Barnet) paints more like a tragic figure who was manipulated by Dodge and never really wanted to harm anyone, the comics portrayed Sam as a much more violent person who not only fails to kill Dodge’s orders but to enjoy it too. Sam actually goes on a horrific assassination while making his way to Keyhouse and seems excited to kill the Locke family as soon as he arrives, which is nothing like Sam’s second invasion of the Locke house in the series, in which he tried to assault violence prevent and injure questioning his loyalty to Dodge. And while Dodge eventually kills Sam in both the show and the comics, Sam never betrays Dodge in the books; she simply kills him because he has survived his goal.

9. The supporting characters are very different. Although Tyler, Kinsey and Bode are relatively loyal to their comic book counterparts, their friends and relationships are vastly different. In the books, Scot (Petrice Jones) was more a punk anarchist who went out with Jackie (Genevieve Kang), while Kinsey had a romantic relationship with Scot’s best friend, Jamal, who was not included in the show. Meanwhile, Tyler’s love story with another comic, Jordan, was a tortured rich girl who pushed people away – just like Tyler does in the series. It will be interesting to see if the show ever decides to explore romantic feelings between Scot and Jackie as a nod to the comics in the future, but this is probably another way in which the show will definitely deviate from the source material because it seems like Scot and Kinsey and Tyler and Jackie are set up as an endgame.

10. Duncan is a much larger part of the comics. Although Duncan (Aaron Ashmore) hardly made any impression in the first season, he had his own storyline in the comics. In the books there is a whole subplot in which Dodge has to go to Duncan’s house to remove his memories of Lucas and attacks Duncan’s attacking boyfriend, Brian, who gets into a coma as a result. As a child, Duncan also played a huge role in how Dodge eventually owned Lucas (all by accident of course). Given all this – and the role that Duncan plays in the final confrontation with Dodge down the line – we would be shocked if the series did not work out its role in the coming seasons.

