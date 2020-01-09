Loading...

Lines are drawn, sides are chosen and friendships are tested in this exclusive taste of Real Housewives of New Jersey. In the wake of Margaret Josephs and Danielle Staub’s feud last week, the Jersey women are tired of the situation, but also with each other, and the drama is pushing Teresa Giudice to the limit and far away.

In case you forgot what happened (and really, how can you do that?), Margaret poured her water over Danielle’s head during a verbal exchange of words. In response, Danielle threw away the contents of Margaret’s wallet and put some items in a $ 675 burning candle that was hand-painted in Italy. As the women tried to cope with what had just happened, Danielle escalated the already heated situation and pulled hard on Margaret’s hair. (Margaret claimed on Twitter that she could have been “paralyzed” by Danielle’s attack. Danielle told people that Margaret is the one who owes her an apology.)

In this exclusive preview of Wednesday’s episode of Real Housewives from New Jersey, Jennifer and Teresa now find their friendship in danger due to their different view of the situation. While Teresa remains firmly on Danielle’s side, Jennifer suggests that Teresa at least acknowledges Margaret that Danielle should never have laid her hands on her in an attempt to restore Tre and Marge’s relationship. But on mere suggestion of this, Teresa breaks.

“How dare you tell me to go see her,” Teresa yells at Jennifer in the video above. “She poured water over Danielle’s head. That’s a shame for me. “

Jennifer replies by saying that because it was just water that Margaret poured over Danielle, it is not such a big deal. Teresa, however, does not hear this and maintains that Margaret cannot pour water on Danielle. She then tries to prove this point by … throwing her water at Jennifer.

We’d ask if you thought Teresa or Jennifer appreciated the irony of this unique defense from Danielle, but we all know the answer. And to be honest, it is precisely this kind of nonsense, circular reasoning that makes us love these women, so we wouldn’t have it any other way.

Real Housewives of New Jersey will be broadcast on Bravo on Wednesday at 8 / 7c.

(Disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.)

