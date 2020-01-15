TV Guide

Wednesday

January 15, 2020 at 10:14

Swifties don’t have to wait long to see the newest company of their idol. Taylor Swift’s Netflix documentary Taylor Swift: Miss Americana will appear in the streaming service on Friday, January 31, reports Gier. This is just a few days after the film has its world premiere on January 23 at the Sundance Film Festival.

The film, directed by Lana Wilson, offers “a raw and emotionally revealing look at one of the most iconic artists of our time during a transforming period in her life, while learning to embrace her role not only as a songwriter and performer, but as a woman who uses the full power of her voice, “according to the official description of Sundance.

Swift announced for the first time news from the November documentary, right in the middle of her fight with manager Scooter Braun about his acquisition of Big Machine Label Group, including the rights to her first six albums. Swift initially claimed that Big Machine had blocked her from using her old catalog in the documentary, but in December it was reported that permission had been granted for use in Swift’s film.

Taylor Swift: Miss Americana will be available to stream on Netflix from January 31.

