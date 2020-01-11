TV Guide

Peter Pan goes to Syfy. The network announced on Saturday that it is developing a League of Pan limited series that will extend the adventures of the fairy tale about children who refuse to grow up.

League of Pan will pick up ten years after the events of Peter Pan and Wendy Darling and the Lost Boys, who have grown up and are alienated, show that they must return to Neverland to face a new evil that exists of the magical place. Their return brings back old rivalry and reveals old secrets about their time there sooner. The series explores “the painful truths of growing up and the realization that” going home “is never as easy as you think,” Syfy said. Brian McCauley Johnson will write the series.

The announcement of League of Pan comes while Syfy also announced that it would bring Chucky to the series, bringing the notorious doll killer on television for the first time. The slate of the network also includes Resident Alien, Vagrant Queen, The Magicians, Wynonna Earp and Van Helsing.

