TV Guide – Survivor: Winners at War Preview: here’s who wins season 40! – Entertainment – Austin 360

Welcome to Season 2 of Survivor Brothers: The Ultimate Unofficial Podcast From TV Guide!

In our special seasonal episode of season 40, Lance Cartelli and Fox Van Allen, from the podcast Big Brother Brothers, speak to Mike Bloom of Parade for a deep dive into the coming season of Survivor: Winners at War.

The hosts of your Survivor Brothers and Bloom discuss which Castaways are overrated, underestimated and correctly assessed. Who will be voted first? Does “Boston” Rob Mariano have the chance to merge the trunk?

Finally, the hosts and Bloom look into their crystal ball to choose a winner for the long-awaited season. Do you agree or disagree with their winner choices? Listen to find out.

