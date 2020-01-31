TV Guide – Survivor 39’s Jamal Shipman explains what happened on Island of the Idols – Entertainment – Austin 360

TV Guide

Friday

January 31, 2020 at 4:26 AM

Welcome to Season 2 of Survivor Brothers: The Ultimate Unofficial Podcast From TV Guide!

In our special season premiere, Lance Cartelli and Fox Van Allen, from the podcast Big Brother Brothers, chat with Survivor: Island of the Idols fan favorite Jamal Shipman, and talk about everything in season 39.

The hosts of your Survivor Brothers and Shipman discuss the controversy and aftermath of Dan Spilo. Then Shipman takes a deep dive into his gameplay, the creative editing he says he received from the show and what really happened on the island.

Finally, the hosts and Shipman look ahead to the 40th season of the reality show, Survivor: Winners at War. Who thinks Shipman is going to win? Listen to this week’s episode of Survivor Brothers to find out!

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts / Google Play / Spotify / Stitcher / TuneIn

You can view every season of Survivor on CBS All Access.

Follow Fox on Twitter and Instagram.

Follow Lance on Twitter and Instagram.

View selected episodes of Survivor Brothers on YouTube.

Watch Fox and Lance’s Big Brother Brothers: the ultimate unofficial podcast from TV guide.

And if you’ve read so far at the bottom of the page, you’ll have to light up Survivor Brothers completely with your favorite podcasting app!

(Disclosure: TV guide is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of CBS Corporation.)