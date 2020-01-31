TV Guide – Supernatural’s Jared Padalecki and Misha Collins Break Jack’s Return – Entertainment – Austin 360

The lost son has finally returned to Supernatural. Thursday’s episode yielded a heavenly surprise when Jack (Alexander Calvert) finally emerged with a new goal. It appears that Billie (Lisa Berry) brought the young Nephilim back to defeat Chuck (Rob Benedict) once and for all. No one was happier to see the sandy-haired half-angel in its rightful place than Castiel (Misha Collins), who mourned his death all season.

“Cas takes Jack’s death very personally. He feels like he is failing like an angel. He feels like he is failing like a father. He did not keep his promise,” Misha Collins told TV Guide during a recent visit. “So in the end, when (Jack is raised), Cas is the most euphoric of everyone. He just feels dizzy with joy and so happy.”

Cas may be overjoyed for Jack’s return, but things are a bit more complicated for Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles). Although they have treated their share of the loss over the years, the boys had never experienced the specific kind of sadness associated with losing a child, and so Jack’s death affected them differently. The resurrection of their adopted son is a welcome surprise, but it does not really take away the pain they have experienced in recent months. Sam will be particularly plagued by feelings of guilt and doubt about not only Jack’s death, but also his delay in letting them know that he was back.

“We see Sam mourn (but) still hide it because he has work to do. He wants to move forward and be strong, but we see how much (Sam) Jack missed and felt bad about Jack that he was gone and then not back would come to Sam and Dean when (he) came back to earth, “explained Padalecki. “(Sam) wonders a bit:” Why didn’t you come back to us? We had your back, man. I hope you know we love you “and struggles with (the) way. Is it because Jack doesn’t trust them? Or is it because he’s going through something and hiding something? Time will tell. ”

Supernatural returns with new episodes on Monday, March 16 at the CW.

Additional reporting by Lindsay MacDonald

