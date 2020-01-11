Loading...

January 10, 2020 at 4:15 AM

It’s officially the beginning of the end, guys! Supernatural is about to enter its last episodes and thanks to Jensen Ackles we have a fantastic new trailer for the end of an era.

Ackles tweeted a sneak peek entitled “Drowning”, which catches quite a glimpse of some great moments in the back half of Supernatural Season 15. To name a few, we have a shot of Sam (Jared Padalecki) in what perhaps the weirdest getup we’ve ever seen – a ponytail and silk scarf? Really?! There is also a shot of Dean on stage in a white tuxedo complete with top hat and walking stick, and the return of some favorites from fans such as Billie (Lisa Berry) and Kaia (Yadira Guevara-Prip).

The most tempting of all, however, is the final line from Chuck (Robert Patrick Benedict) of the trailer. “Undoubtedly, endings are difficult. But then again, nothing really ends?” We keep that little hopeful gold nugget tucked away in hearts as we prepare to say goodbye to the show that means so much to so much.

Supernatural returns on Thursday, January 16 at 8 / 7c on The CW.

