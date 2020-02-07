TV guide – Supergirl’s 100th episode Synopsis reveals how Mon-El and other fans can return favorite – Entertainment – Austin 360

Lead Supergirl fans – especially those who have struggled with the recent unrest of Kara (Melissa Benoist) and Lena (Katie McGrath) – you get a serious kick from the 100th episode of the show! It feels just like yesterday that we’ve all watched Supergirl debut on CBS (season 1 at home before moving to The CW for season 2), and yet it’s almost time to celebrate a huge milestone episode for the show. Now we have some solid details about the plot of the episode, including an explanation of how we will see many familiar faces returning.

The episode of the episode reveals that Mxyzptlk (Thomas Lennon) returns to give Kara a wish (his specialty) to go back and see what would have happened if she had told Lena the truth about her identity before Lex could. With the help of this is a storytelling tool inspired by Wonderful Life, the episode will look back on key moments in the series, leaving Kara a fairly big decision: does she want to change history to save her relationship with Lena?

“The most exciting part – because we know a lot of people are coming back – is just going to work with cast members that I’ve never had the chance to communicate on the set,” Nicole Maines told TV Guide on the red carpet for the 100th episode of Supergirl. “It was just great to see everyone together!”

We have wondered which beloved characters from the past will return and how for the milestone episode. And while the person is still in the air, at least we know why we will see these fans’ favorites again. The only character we wanted to get an answer to is Mon-El (Chris Wood), Kara’s ex and other alien refugees who left the series after season 3. Knowing that we will revisit the past makes it much more likely that we will See Mon-El again, as he was part of a number of important moments in the show. Not to mention the rivalry he started with Mxyzptlk to win Kara’s heart was so hilarious that we will almost be disappointed if we don’t see the two again.

“I was in Vancouver during the hundredth episode,” Wood told TV Guide when asked if we should keep our eyes open for Mon-El. “And I went to the party. And that’s as much as I can say.” Just like Mon-El, it seems that Wood remains evasive with his future knowledge.

We remain cautiously optimistic that Mon-El will appear, and meanwhile we keep our fingers crossed for performances by other fan favorites such as Maggie (Floriana Lima), Cat Grant (Calista Flockhart), and maybe even some other Arrowverse stars!

Supergirl’s 100th episode will be broadcast on Sunday, February 23 at 9 / 8c on The CW.

