Supergirl has always been a show full of joy and laughter, but it has certainly been less terribly hilarious since Winn Schott (Jeremy Jordan) left in season 3. But now we finally (finally) get it back in season 5!

A new episode synopsis for Episode 11 of the fifth season of Supergirl teases the return of Kara’s (Melissa Benoist) bestie and former DEO agent, Winn Schott. The episode entitled “Back From the Future – Part One” sees the appearance of a Toyman copycat, in which Winn is asked to return from the future (the storyline used to explain his exit back in season 3) to help Supergirl the criminal towards justice. Given that Winn’s father was the original Toyman, his return in this regard makes perfect sense. It is unclear whether Jordan will return for part two of this episode.

The best part of the news is that we don’t have to wait long to see this beautiful visit. This episode will be broadcast on January 26 and was directed by none other than David Harewood!

Jeremy Jordan announced his return to Supergirl last summer, post on Instagram: “It appears that Winn did not go 1000 years in the future, only in season 5! So happy to come back and play with my friendsssssss !!”

