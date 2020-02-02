TV guide – Super Bowl 54 Halftime Show: everything to know about the performances of Jennifer Lopez and Shakira – Entertainment – Austin 360

Move over Aquarius season; The season of the Super Bowl has finally arrived! It’s that special time of the year when football fans gather around an HD TV screen and enjoy a range of snacks and ice-cold beers while encouraging their favorite team in the most important game of the season. In Super Bowl LIV, the San Francisco 49ers take on the Kansas City Chiefs at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, February 2, starting with the kick-off at 6:30 AM / 5:30 PM.

Although we are happy to see great football on Super Bowl Sunday, we are even more enthusiastic about the halftime show with Jennifer Lopez and Shakira as co-headliners. We still don’t know the exact details of their expected performance, but the pop diva promised a high octane affair on Sunday night.

Super Bowl LIV: every commercial you have to see now

Discover everything you need to know about this year’s Super Bowl rest time below.

It takes 12 minutes. Do not expect the length of the show to be extended by double the headliners; it will continue the usual duration of 12 minutes, with J.Lo and Shakira each enjoying the podium time for six minutes. However, the two would not confirm whether their shows would merge in between.

There will be more dancers than any show. According to ABC News, fans can expect more dancers to enter the field than ever before.

They promise to bring the party. Although we don’t have an official set list or full details, Lopez has promised to set up a show for fans. “We have achieved what we wanted to do. Before that we are very excited for everyone to see it, because it will be fun,” she told Good Morning America.

Shakira added that they “would take people on a journey to show who we are and where we have been all these years,” and added that she wants the public to feel like they were participating in a ‘party that integrates cultures and diversity’. The two also gave a look behind the scenes in their preparation process.

View this post on Instagram

Waiting for my cue like … Only “days until #SuperBowlLIV! 🏈 The countdown has begun. Are you ready? #PepsiHalftime #SBLIV @guess @niyamasol

A message shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on January 23, 2020 at 1:00 PM PST

View this post on Instagram

First rehearsal day at the @hard rock stage! 9 days to go! #SBLIV

A post shared by Shakira (@shakira) on January 24, 2020 at 8:09 PM PST

The two will honor Kobe Bryant on Sunday. The couple also confirmed that their halftime performance will also include a genuine tribute to Kobe Bryant, who, along with eight others including his daughter Gianna, died in a helicopter crash on Sunday, January 26. During a press conference in Miami Thursday, Shakira told CNN and other outlets: “We all remember Kobe on Sunday and celebrate the life and diversity in this country. I am sure he would be very proud of the message we received that day trying to get across the stage. “

It was a legendary event to get to this point. Their upcoming performance comes after Jay-Z along with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell for an entertainment and social justice partnership to promote the philanthropic efforts of the competition. The NFL struggled to find black artists for last year’s half-time show in Atlanta after a host of artists, including Jay-Z, boycott the show in support of Colin Kaepernick, who has not appeared in an NFL game since 2016 his protests (in which he took a knee against racial injustice during the national anthem).

There will be other artists throughout the evening. This year’s Super Bowl will also see a number of versions for the competition. Pitbull and music duo Dan + Shay are among the set to take the stage at the NFL Tailgate Tropicale, a pregame show broadcast on Fox prior to the big game. Plus, Demi Lovato will play the national anthem, and Yolanda Adams will sing “America the Beautiful,” supported by the Children’s Voice Chorus of Miami.

Super Bowl LIV starts on Sunday, February 2 at 6: 30/5: 30c live on Fox.

Super Bowl 2020: watch and stream TV

PHOTOS: The most memorable Super Bowl halftime shows of all time

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira “data-image-credit =” NFL “data-image-alt-text =” Jennifer Lopez and Shakira “data-image-credit-url =” “data-image-target-url =” https: / /www.tvguide.com/galleries/memorable-super-bowl-halftime-performances-1076982/ “data-image-title =” Jennifer Lopez and Shakira “data-image-filename =” screen-shot-2019-09-26 -at-1-02-09-pm.png “data-image-date-created =” 2019/09/26 “data-image-crop =” “data-image-crop-gravity =” “data-image- aspect-ratio = “” data-image-height = “1380” data-image-width = “2070” data-image-do-not-crop = “” data-image-do-not-resize = “” data- image-watermark = “” data-lightbox = “”>

Other links from TVGuide.com ShakiraJennifer Lopez