Follow-up took the prize for best television series Drama Sunday home at the 77th Golden Globe Awards. It defeated HBO-nominated Big Little Lies, the royal drama of Netflix The Crown, the addictive series Killing Eve from BBC America and the controversial drama The Morning Show from Apple TV +.

Created by British TV veteran Jesse Armstrong, Succession took the time to pick up the loyal following that it now enjoys. Early assessments understandably emphasized its gloominess. After all, it is a series “populated with hard-to-find characters who spend most of their time trying to injure each other or destroy themselves,” as we have noted in our critical look at season 2. But the more time viewers spend with aging media patriarch Logan Roy (Golden Globe nominee Brian Cox) and his intense family, the easier it becomes to appreciate them and their world of informal backstabbing and high-stakes business maneuvers.

Sequence Seasons 1 and 2 are streamed on HBO Go and HBO Now.

