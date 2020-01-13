TV Guide

Sunday

January 12, 2020 at 5:33 PM

What if the cartoon-like, borderline self-parodeling personalities of cable news were real cartoons? That is the starting point of Tooning Out the News, a new animated variety series that comes to CBS All Access. The satirical short series was announced during the Critical Association television press in the winter on Sunday. It is the second animated series by Stephen Colbert and Chris Licht and RJ Fried and Tim Luecke from The Late Show, after Our Cartoon President from Showtime, who returns for Season 3 later this month.

Tooning Out the News will consist of daily shorts that mock the news of the day and interview real guests, which are then compiled into weekly full episodes. A short promo for the show released by CBS All Access gave a preview of satirical versions of MSNBC (a show called “Virtue Signal”) and Fox News (an episode of The Five called “Hot Take”), among others.

During the TCA panel of CBS All Access, CEO Marc DeBevoise and original content EVP Julie McNamara said that the daily shorts are 5-7 minutes long and that the technology is there to deliver daily animated comedy. (In 2015, HBO announced a similar project by Jon Stewart, which was canceled because the animation could not be reversed quickly enough).

No premiere date has been set.

(Disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.)

