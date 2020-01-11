Loading...

Stephen Amell has just shared a new trailer for Crisis on Infinite Earths, and we can hardly believe that this huge crossover event is finally coming to an end! Not to mention, we are more nervous than ever about which characters will really bring it to life.

The last we saw, the Seven Paragons, Barry (Grant Gustin) Sara (Caity Lotz), Supergirl (Melissa Benoist), Ryan Choi (Osric Chau), Batwoman (Ruby Rose), J’onn J’onzz (David Harewood) and Superman (Brandon Routh) – well, actually because he turned out to be Lex Luthor (Jon Cryer) – were the only survivors in the multi-couplet. Fortunately, the new teaser shows us lots of other Arrowverse characters that are alive and well, so we hope the Paragons will find a way to restore the multiverse. They have to go to Rene’s (Rick Gonzalez) hilarious fourth wall break with the line: “Is this what all crossovers are?”

Amell shared the new trailer on Twitter with the sensitive caption: “Everything must have an end.”

Everything must come to an end. #CrisisOnInfiniteEarths – pic.twitter.com/3o5S6LbEAE

– Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) January 11, 2020

Speaking of the man who started it all, Oliver seemed to be about to become a Specter, thanks to a purgatory mission given to him by the previous Specter, Jim Corrigan (Stephen Lobo). In the teaser we get our first look at him in what appears to be the Specter mantle, while Jim explained his new mission to take the Anti-Monitor (LaMonica Garrett) and overcome the apocalypse!

Crisis on Infinite Earths ends with back to back episodes from Arrow and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow on Tuesday, January 14 at 8 / 7c and 9 / 8c.

(Disclosure: TV guide is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.)

PHOTOS: Crisis on infinite earths brings the whole pillar together

Grant Gustin, Audrey Marie Anderson, Caity Lotz and Brandon Routh, Supergirl

