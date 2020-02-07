TV guide – Station Death’s latest death sets a downward spiral for Andy – Entertainment – Austin 360

(Warning: the following contains spoilers for the latest episode from Station 19, “Eulogy.” Read at your own risk!)

The Thursday 19 episode of Station 19 began with a direct lower abdomen when paramedics arrived to rescue Ryan (Alberto Frezza) from a bullet wound, but they did not arrive on time and Andy police officer and eldest friend (Jaina Lee Ortiz) passed away. It was an unexpected loss for Andy, who spent the rest of the episode trying to escape her grief by jumping back to work. She was successful for a short time, but inevitably her suppressed feelings returned and it turned out that she was not as ready as she thought she would return to the field.

While Andy struggled to get a grip, the episode contained flashbacks to Ryan and Andy in their youth, as well as the meeting between Pruitt (Miguel Sandoval) and Ryan who led the officer back to Seattle in last week’s episode. He returned to help Andy reveal that her father’s cancer has returned and he is not going to fight it. But that is not everything! Alberto Frezza revealed to TV Guide prior to the episode that Ryan intended to tell Andy that he loved her – a confession she will never hear.

Discover your new favorite program: Watch This Now!

To make matters worse, Pruitt also boarded the station and convinced Sullivan (Boris Kodjoe) not to give Andy the promotion for the captain she has been working for since the start of the series. Pruitt worries that Ryan’s death is the beginning of a bad cycle for Andy and that if she accepted the promotion without the right time to work out her feelings, she would blow up the opportunity. So Sullivan gave Maya the job (Danielle Savre), and, ironically, Andy finds out that this might be the thing that started the spiral that Pruitt was worried about.

TV Guide spoke to Frezza about the heartbreaking episode, his last scenes with Ortiz and Sandoval, and what Ryan hopes on Andy from further.

Miguel Sandoval and Jaina Lee Ortiz, Station 19 “data-image-credit =” ABC “data-image-alt-text =” Miguel Sandoval and Jaina Lee Ortiz, Station 19 “data-image-credit-url =” “data- image-target-url = “” data-image-title = “Miguel Sandoval and Jaina Lee Ortiz, Station 19” data-image-filename = “1549380001.jpg” data-image-date-created = “2020/02/07 “data-image-crop =” “data-image-crop-gravity =” “data-image-aspect-ratio =” “data-image-height =” 1380 “data-image-width =” 2070 “data-image -do-not-crop = “” data-image-do-not-resize = “” data-image-watermark = “” data-lightbox = “”>

What was it like to play those flashback scenes with Jaina and Miguel, knowing Ryan’s destiny?

Alberto Frezza: Sad, because if you do things like that and you actually build up the relationship with the actors outside the show, it fits together a bit. Everything played a bit in real life. Although I did not die, I knew that I would not always see them on the set. … Playing those flashback scenes made everything a little more grounded, more sincere, because you know how valuable those relationships are. So it made everything a little harder instead of easier.

This episode really drove home how much Ryan was part of the Herrera family. How do you think family dynamics change without him there as the glue between Andy and Pruitt?

Frezza: I think that the emptiness that he creates by not being there will bring them closer. He was a sort of mediator between the two. He would have conversations with Andy about Pruitt and then with Pruitt he would have conversations about Andy. He knew a little bit about everyone’s problems and problems they had with each other, but at the same time tried to create a loving relationship between them. He never tried to pull them apart. When Andy talked about how her father upset her and how she couldn’t do this and that, (Ryan) tried to talk some sense into her as she understood Pruitt’s point of view, and vice versa.

I think the thing that was missing between their relationship was just communication, and Ryan was there to facilitate that. Now that he’s gone, they will realize that communication is absolutely absent, and that it will bring them closer together. They will make more effort to really listen to each other and build on that, instead of pulling each other apart.

Station 19 Boss teases sexy scenes with Grey’s Anatomy’s Hot Docs

Tragically, we will never give Andy and Ryan a second chance to their relationship. What would you like to see in the final partner of Andy?

Frezza: I want it to end as a fairy-tale ending for Andy and she finds the person who treats her well, makes her happy and doesn’t compete with her on a professional level. Everything has been with Jack and Sullivan and all this stuff. It’s all inside the station, and it’s a very difficult ledge to walk on, because you never know which side you’ll fall at any time. So I just hope she finds someone who can relieve the stress she gets on a professional level every day, because being a firefighter is not easy.

Do you think Jack or Sullivan could be that person for her?

Frezza: I don’t think the two are good for Andy either. Maybe I say that from a selfish point of view because I would have liked to see Andy and Ryan build up. I would like to see them explore more. Hopefully she finds someone who is not like that (Jack or Sullivan). I don’t think they’ll complete her.

Ryan’s death is starting to send Andy a dark path and her best friend is not there to guide her. What advice do you think he would give her from the outside if he could?

Frezza: Don’t let Ryan’s death put her on a negative path. She has unfortunately experienced it before. She has lost the closest people to her. She lost her mother. She probably loses the person who reminds her most of her childhood. I don’t think she has history like the one she has with Ryan. So I think Ryan would tell her to breathe, take it easy, and not be so hard on herself, and really take advantage of the relationships that mean a lot to her and not be afraid to be open for the people they trusts.

Station 19 is broadcast on Thursday at 8 / 7c on ABC.

Other links from TVGuide.com Station 19 Alberto Frezza Jaina Lee Ortiz Miguel Sandoval